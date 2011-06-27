  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500 Classic
  4. 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2020 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ram 1500
Search Inventory
Ramtrucks.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)544.0/800.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,445
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Remote Start and Security Alarm Groupyes
Trailer and Traction Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,445
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,445
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Displayyes
Ram Telematicsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,445
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,445
P265/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars