2020 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab

Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Crew Cab Pickup Exterior
Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Crew Cab Pickup Exterior
Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Crew Cab Pickup Profile
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab
MSRP Range: $34,775 - $44,380

2020 Ram 1500 Classic Review

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort
  • Quiet and attractive cabin
  • Smooth and efficient eight-speed automatic transmission
Cons
  • Limited availability of features compared to current 2020 Ram
  • Missing many of the latest driver assist technologies
  • Limited selection of trim levels
What's new
  • Trim levels pared down to Tradesman, Express and Warlock
  • Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009

You probably know that the 2020 Ram 1500 is a full-size light-duty pickup truck. But what's this 1500 Classic all about? Well, when Ram introduced its fully redesigned 1500 last year it decided to keep building the previous-generation truck at the same time. That means you're going to find the old truck, now called the Classic, alongside the new Ram 1500 on dealer lots.

Why bother with the 1500 Classic? Well, it's sort of a budget model. It has a lower base price than any version of the new model, but it's also unavailable with many of the new truck's features and equipment. Compared to the latest offerings from Ford and Chevrolet, the Ram 1500 Classic looks and feels dated. That said, if you're in the market for a relatively affordable utility vehicle and don't mind the lack of bells and whistles, the 1500 Classic is definitely worth a look.

Which 1500 Classic does Edmunds recommend?

While you could step up to the Express or Warlock model, we suggest going with the base-level Tradesman. It packs in a ton of utility for the price and is offered in the widest array of cab and bed configurations. You can get it with nearly as many optional features as the other two trims too.

Ram 1500 Classic models

The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is available in three trim levels: Tradesman, Express and Warlock. There are three cab configurations (Regular, Crew Cab and Quad Cab) and three bed lengths (5 feet 7 inches, 6 feet 4 inches, and 8 feet) available, though certain combinations are limited to specific trims.

Each 1500 Classic is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 269 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic. A 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft) is optional on all three trims. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.

Tradesman
The base comes standard with features such as:

  • A 40/20/40-split vinyl bench front seat (cloth is optional)
  • Vinyl floors
  • A Class IV receiver hitch with integrated trailer wiring
  • Power heated mirrors
  • 2 USB ports

Express
The midlevel trim adds on:

  • Body-colored exterior trim
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Tinted glass windows
  • Carpeted floors

Warlock
Going with this top-grade trim gets you:

  • 20-inch black-gloss alloy wheels
  • Black trim with Ram logo grille
  • Rear sliding window
  • Projector headlights with LED foglights
  • A 5-inch touchscreen display

Notable options for the Ram 1500 Classic include:

  • A limited-slip differential to help improve traction
  • Various axle gear ratios
  • Cargo bins in the bed sides (RamBox)
  • An 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • A tow package with tow mirrors and a trailer brake control
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB features & specs
    Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$42,395
    MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB features & specs
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$34,775
    MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB features & specs
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$38,405
    MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB features & specs
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB
    5.7L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$38,980
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab features & specs
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 1500 Classic safety features:

    Electronic Stability Control
    Helps maintain control of the truck in low-traction conditions. Uses the brakes to mitigate wheelslip and trailer sway.
    Side Curtain Airbags
    Helps mitigate side-impact injury to the driver and passengers by deploying from the area above the windows.
    ParkView and ParkSense
    Warns the driver through visual and audible cues when the truck is getting close enough to potentially impact an object.

    Ram 1500 Classic vs. the competition

    Ram 1500 Classic vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

    The Silverado underwent a full redesign last year and steps things up in 2020 with a new optional diesel engine. The Silverado is available with all the latest and greatest tech Chevy has to offer including adaptive cruise control and a trailering system that supports up to 15 camera angles.

    Compare Ram 1500 Classic & Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features

    Ram 1500 Classic vs. Ford F-150

    The Ford F-150 comes in a wider variety of cab and bed configurations than the Ram 1500 Classic. You also have more engine choices and can equip features and driver aids that are simply unavailable on the Ram. For a basic work truck, however, the Ram is just as appealing. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.

    Compare Ram 1500 Classic & Ford F-150 features

    Ram 1500 Classic vs. Ram 1500

    The new version of Ram's light-duty pickup debuted for 2019. Ram is selling it alongside the legacy Ram 1500 Classic. In addition to an all-new interior and exterior design, the new Ram 1500 offers a wide array of features and tech unavailable on the Classic model. We think it's the best full-size truck on sale today. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.

    Compare Ram 1500 Classic & Ram 1500 features
    FAQ

    Is the Ram 1500 Classic a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 1500 Classic both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ram 1500 Classic fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 1500 Classic gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram 1500 Classic. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic:

    • Trim levels pared down to Tradesman, Express and Warlock
    • Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
    Learn more

    Is the Ram 1500 Classic reliable?

    To determine whether the Ram 1500 Classic is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 1500 Classic. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 1500 Classic's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 1500 Classic is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Ram 1500 Classic?

    What are the different models of Ram 1500 Classic?

    If you're interested in the Ram 1500 Classic, the next question is, which 1500 Classic model is right for you? 1500 Classic variants include Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of 1500 Classic models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic

    2020 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Overview

    The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 1500 Classic Crew Cab 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 1500 Classic Crew Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 1500 Classic Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Warlock, Tradesman, Express, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2020 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

