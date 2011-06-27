Used 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star Silver Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,395
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|17
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/546.0 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Torque
|410 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Heated Seats and Wheel Group
|+$595
|Protection Group
|+$395
|Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
|+$560
|Quick Order Package (26N)
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscription
|+$960
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|+$795
|Ram Telematics
|+$800
|RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscription
|+$1,920
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|+$345
|Mopar Katzkin Leather Seats
|+$1,400
|Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|+$135
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|Front hip room
|63.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Rear Window Defroster
|+$195
|Chrome Bodyside Molding
|+$270
|MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Rails
|+$395
|Power Sunroof
|+$1,095
|Locking Lug Nuts
|+$60
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|+$1,295
|Spray In Bedliner
|+$595
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$595
|Dimensions
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|Height
|77.5 in.
|Length
|229.0 in.
|Wheel base
|140.5 in.
|Width
|79.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P275/60R20 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
