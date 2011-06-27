  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500 Classic
  4. Used 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
  5. Specs & Features

Used 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star Silver Specs & Features

More about the 2019 1500 Classic
More about the 2019 1500 Classic
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,845
See 1500 Classic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/572.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Base engine size5.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Heated Seats and Wheel Group +$595
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group +$560
Quick Order Package (26N)yes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscription +$960
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display +$795
Ram Telematics +$800
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscription +$1,920
Single Disc Remote CD Player +$345
Mopar Katzkin Leather Seats +$1,400
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats +$135
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defroster +$195
Chrome Bodyside Molding +$270
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Rails +$395
Power Sunroof +$1,095
Locking Lug Nuts +$60
RamBox Cargo Management System +$1,295
Spray In Bedliner +$595
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$595
Dimensions
Dimensions
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Height76.8 in.
Length237.9 in.
Wheel base149.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory
See 1500 Classic Inventory

Related Used 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star Silver info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles