2019 Ram 1500 Classic Lone Star Features & Specs

More about the 2019 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,495
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,495
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,495
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,495
Black Appearance Groupyes
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
RamBox Value Packageyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 27Ryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,495
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,495
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,495
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,495
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,495
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,495
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,495
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,495
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels (Fleet)yes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet)yes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedliner (Fleet)yes
Rear Window Defroster (Fleet)yes
Sport Performance Hoodyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,495
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10140 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Height77.5 in.
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,495
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,495
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,495
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

