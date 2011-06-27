  1. Home
Overview
Overview
$38,245
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,245
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/650.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,245
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Trailer and Traction Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,245
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,245
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Displayyes
Rear Floor Matsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,245
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Rear Power Sliding Windowyes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,245
P265/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,245
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

