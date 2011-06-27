  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,745
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,745
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Express Quick Order Package 27Jyes
Express Value Packageyes
Power and Remote Entry Groupyes
Express Black Accent Packageyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Express Quick Order Package 22Jyes
Remote Start and Security Alarm Group (Fleet)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,745
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,745
SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Fleet)yes
Front Rubber Floor Matsyes
Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Displayyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 3 w/5.0" Displayyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
Carpet Deleteyes
Uconnect 3.0yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,745
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors (Fleet)yes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Add Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
Add Spray In Bedlineryes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
LED Bed Lightingyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
20" x 8.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8930 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Height75.2 in.
Maximum payload1440 lbs.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • RV Match Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Case IH Red
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, vinyl
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,745
P265/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,745
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

