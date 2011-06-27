2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|416.0/598.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|Trailer and Traction Group
|yes
|Heated Seats and Wheel Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display
|yes
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|Chrome Bodyside Molding
|yes
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Locking Lug Nuts
|yes
|Sliding Rear Window
|yes
|MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Rails
|yes
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|Gross weight
|6300 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|P265/70R17 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,345
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT Fleet info
