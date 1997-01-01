Skip to main content
2023 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Taycan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$136,000
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating4
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.80/80 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe80 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.233 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.42
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.10.5 hr.
Battery capacity93.4 kWh
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower590 hp
Torque626 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,186 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length195.4 in.
Overall width with mirrors84.5 in.
Overall width without mirrors77.5 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheelbase114.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity45.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Curb weight5,152 lbs.
Maximum payload1,186 lbs.
Gross weight6,338 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Grey Metallic
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Coffee Beige Metallic
  • Neptune Blue
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Cherry Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Frozen Blue Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Limestone Beige, leather
  • Basalt Black/Atacama Beige Olea Club, premium leather
  • Black, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black/Meranti Brown, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Graphite Blue, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Chalk, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Carmine Red, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black Olea Club, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Blackberry/Slate Grey, leather
  • Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Blackberry, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Truffle Brown Olea Club, premium leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
14-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
14-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
295/35R Z tiresyes
Mechanical Options
Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socket +$0
Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socket +$0
Supply Cable for NEMA 6-50 Electrical Socket +$0
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in Yellow +$9,080
19.2 kW AC On-Board Charger +$1,680
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) +$3,590
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in High Gloss Black +$9,980
Rear Axle Steering +$1,620
Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) w/Calipers in High Gloss Black +$4,400
Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) w/Calipers in White +$3,490
Packages
Technology Package +$5,300
Premium Package +$3,930
GTS Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$3,790
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber +$3,900
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock +$1,120
Safety & Security Options
Remote ParkAssist w/Lane Change Assist (LCA) +$2,550
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) +$2,050
Lane Change Assist (LCA) +$950
Fire Extinguisher +$140
Interior Options
Seat Belts in Blackberry +$660
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
Seat Belts in Slate Grey +$660
Seat Belts in Atacama Beige +$660
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Chalk +$0
Seat Belts in Graphite Blue +$660
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White +$420
Dashboard End Trims in Leather +$850
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,210
Pedals in Aluminum +$390
Seat Belts in Meranti Brown +$660
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Ventilated Seats (Front) +$2,000
Interior Trim in Paldao +$540
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,210
Seat Belts in Chalk +$660
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$660
Heated Seats (Rear) +$530
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package +$0
Ventilated Seats (Front) +$850
Preparation for Porsche Dashcam +$130
Rear 2+1 Seats +$480
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber +$1,000
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear) +$570
Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombus +$0
Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather +$2,540
B-Pillar Trims in Race-Tex +$590
Ski Bag +$250
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest +$450
Center Console Trim in Race-Tex +$1,500
Sun Visors in Leather +$850
Interior Mirror Panel in Race-Tex +$440
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$930
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Active Lane Keep (ALK) +$3,610
Seat Consoles in Leather (Front) +$1,500
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) +$420
Porsche Intelligent Range Manager +$300
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) +$1,610
Ionizer +$350
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation +$450
Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Race-Tex Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$330
Steering Wheel w/Deviated Stitching +$0
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging +$930
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel +$0
Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging +$740
Door Trim Package in Leather +$1,060
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber +$680
Center Console Trim in Leather +$1,500
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$5,010
Seat Consoles in Race-Tex (Front) +$1,500
Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logo +$450
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather +$870
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber +$1,310
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather +$1,240
Heated Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex +$680
Burmester® 3D High-End Surround Sound System +$7,000
Rear Tunnel Storage Tray in Leather +$760
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$6,740
Rear Seat Storage Tray in Leather +$760
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Carmine Red +$0
Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$2,080
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum +$950
BOSE® Surround Sound System +$1,200
Smoking Package +$0
Night Vision Assist +$2,420
Interior Accents in Dark Silver +$0
Mobile Charger Connect +$1,120
Interior Accents in Exterior Color +$360
Head-Up Display +$1,850
Interior Accents in Neodyme +$0
Advanced 4-Zone Climate Control +$990
Bespoke Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$960
Bespoke Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$590
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum +$2,930
Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,470
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$740
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber +$3,530
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$480
Bespoke Decal Set +$1,180
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$330
Seat Belts in Limestone Beige +$660
Seat Belts in Truffle Brown +$660
Exterior Options
Locking Wheel Bolts +$60
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheels +$0
Panoramic Roof w/Variable Light Control +$3,290
Under Door Puddle Light Projectors +$330
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aeroblades +$6,180
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels +$0
21" RS Spyder Design Wheels +$2,920
21" Mission E Design Wheels +$2,090
Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Color +$310
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels +$2,270
Roof Rails in Black Finish +$830
20" Taycan Turbo Aero Wheels +$600
Luggage Compartment Partition Net +$280
20" Sport Aero Wheels +$600
Deletion of "GTS" Logo on Side Skirt Inlays +$0
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors +$330
Exterior Mirror Lower Trims in Exterior Color and Mirror Base in High Gloss Black +$660
Power Charge Port Cover +$640
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$350
Rear Windshield Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black +$200
Exterior Mirror Upper Trim in Carbon Fiber +$1,630
Paint to Sample Plus +$14,670
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass +$1,130
Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Color +$660
Paint to Sample Color Selection +$0
Light Strip w/"PORSCHE" Logo in Glacier Blue +$0
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$0
Deletion of Model Designation on Rear +$0
Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black +$270
Surround View +$1,200
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum +$1,290
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic +$1,290
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum +$1,290
Passenger Display +$1,130
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black +$1,290
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black +$900
On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Charger +$460
Wheels Painted in Exterior Color +$1,290
25-foot Charging Cable +$0
Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather +$470
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leather +$600
"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silver +$0
