2023 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$113,000
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|4
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|75/75 MPGe
|EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|75 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|215 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|45
|EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|10.5 hr.
|Battery capacity
|93.4 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|562 hp
|Torque
|479 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,327 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|195.8 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|84.4 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|77.4 in.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|Wheelbase
|114.3 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|45.7 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Curb weight
|5,033 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,327 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,360 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Leather
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Memory card slot
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|275/45R Z tires
|yes
|Mechanical Options
|Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socket
|+$0
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socket
|+$0
|Supply Cable for NEMA 6-50 Electrical Socket
|+$0
|Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in Yellow
|+$9,080
|19.2 kW AC On-Board Charger
|+$1,680
|Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport)
|+$3,590
|Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) w/Calipers in High Gloss Black
|+$9,980
|Porsche Electric Sport Sound
|+$500
|Rear Axle Steering
|+$1,620
|Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) w/Calipers in High Gloss Black
|+$4,400
|Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) w/Calipers in White
|+$3,490
|Packages
|Sport Chrono Package w/Compass Display on Dashboard
|+$1,340
|Sport Chrono Package
|+$1,340
|Technology Package
|+$5,300
|Premium Package
|+$4,660
|Performance Package
|+$6,450
|Off-Road Design Package
|+$1,780
|Off-Road Design Package w/Vesuvius Grey Inlays
|+$2,170
|Off-Road Design Package w/High Gloss Black Inlays
|+$2,170
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|+$2,460
|Safety & Security Options
|Remote ParkAssist w/Lane Change Assist (LCA)
|+$2,550
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|+$2,050
|Lane Change Assist (LCA)
|+$950
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$140
|Interior Options
|Seat Belts in Blackberry
|+$660
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Atacama Beige
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|+$660
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White
|+$420
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,210
|Pedals in Aluminum
|+$390
|Seat Belts in Meranti Brown
|+$660
|Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,210
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$660
|Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package
|+$1,290
|Preparation for Porsche Dashcam
|+$130
|Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|+$2,540
|Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Package
|+$1,720
|B-Pillar Trims in Race-Tex
|+$590
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$450
|Center Console Trim in Race-Tex
|+$1,500
|Interior Mirror Panel in Race-Tex
|+$440
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$930
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Active Lane Keep (ALK)
|+$3,610
|Seat Consoles in Leather (Front)
|+$1,500
|Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)
|+$420
|Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
|+$300
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)
|+$1,610
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|+$450
|Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Race-Tex Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$330
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging
|+$930
|Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging
|+$740
|Door Trim Package in Leather
|+$1,060
|Center Console Trim in Leather
|+$1,500
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$5,010
|Seat Consoles in Race-Tex (Front)
|+$1,500
|Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logo
|+$450
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|+$870
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$1,310
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|+$1,240
|Roof Lining in Race-Tex
|+$1,690
|Compass Display on Dashboard
|+$280
|Burmester® 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|+$7,000
|Rear Tunnel Storage Tray in Leather
|+$760
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$6,740
|Rear Seat Storage Tray in Leather
|+$760
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$2,080
|Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex for Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$470
|Interior Accents in Dark Silver
|+$650
|Mobile Charger Connect
|+$1,120
|Interior Accents in Exterior Color
|+$1,000
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,850
|Interior Accents in Neodyme
|+$650
|Advanced 4-Zone Climate Control
|+$990
|Bespoke Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$960
|Bespoke Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$590
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$2,930
|Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,470
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$740
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$3,530
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$480
|Bespoke Decal Set
|+$1,180
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$330
|Seat Belts in Limestone Beige
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|+$660
|Dashboard End Trims in Leather
|+$850
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Ventilated Seats (Front)
|+$2,000
|Interior Trim in Paldao
|+$2,000
|Heated Seats (Rear)
|+$530
|Ventilated Seats (Front)
|+$850
|Rear 2+1 Seats
|+$480
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|+$2,460
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|+$570
|Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombus
|+$1,450
|Ski Bag
|+$250
|Sun Visors in Leather
|+$850
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)
|+$290
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel
|+$280
|Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$950
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$280
|Heated Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex
|+$950
|Heated Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex
|+$1,150
|Heated Steering Wheel for Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior
|+$280
|Heated Steering Wheel for Race-Tex Interior
|+$280
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$950
|Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$0
|BOSE® Surround Sound System
|+$1,200
|Smoking Package
|+$0
|Night Vision Assist
|+$2,420
|Exterior Options
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|+$330
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|+$300
|Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Color
|+$310
|Window Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$400
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|+$300
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|+$300
|Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
|+$330
|Exterior Mirror Lower Trims in Exterior Color and Mirror Base in High Gloss Black
|+$660
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|+$300
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|Rear Windshield Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$200
|Exterior Mirror Upper Trim in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,630
|Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Color
|+$660
|Deletion of Model Designation on Rear
|+$0
|Wheels Painted in Satin Black
|+$1,290
|Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black
|+$270
|Surround View
|+$1,200
|Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum
|+$1,290
|Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)
|+$1,500
|Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|+$1,290
|Wheels Painted in Vesuvius Grey
|+$1,290
|Passenger Display
|+$1,130
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|+$190
|Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$1,290
|Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black
|+$900
|On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Charger
|+$460
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|+$1,290
|25-foot Charging Cable
|+$0
|Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|+$470
|Model Designation on Rear in Satin Black
|+$270
|Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leather
|+$600
|"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silver
|+$0
|Locking Wheel Bolts
|+$60
|All-Season Tires for 20" Wheels
|+$0
|All-Season Tires for 19" Wheels
|+$0
|Panoramic Roof w/Variable Light Control
|+$3,290
|21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aeroblades
|+$8,770
|All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels
|+$0
|21" Cross Turismo Design Wheels
|+$4,680
|21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels
|+$4,870
|20" Taycan Turbo Design Wheels
|+$2,770
|Roof Rails in Black Finish
|+$830
|20" Offroad Design Wheels
|+$2,380
|19" Taycan Aero Wheels
|+$600
|20" Taycan Turbo S Design Wheels
|+$2,380
|Luggage Compartment Partition Net
|+$280
|Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish
|+$830
|Power Charge Port Cover
|+$640
|Exterior Inlays in Vesuvius Grey
|+$400
|Exterior Inlays in High Gloss Black
|+$400
|Paint to Sample Plus
|+$14,670
|Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
|+$1,130
|Paint to Sample Color Selection
|+$0
|Light Strip w/"PORSCHE" Logo in Black
|+$850
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,970
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$2,540
|Light Strip w/"PORSCHE" Logo in Glacier Blue
|+$850
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$2,540
