2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$110,300
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe76 mpge
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Battery & Range
Battery capacity93.4 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe76 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.215 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.10.5 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.45
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)75/77 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower562 hp
Torque479 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,327 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Premium Package +$6,190
Technology Package +$5,300
Performance Package +$6,430
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock +$2,440
Sport Chrono Package +$1,320
Sport Chrono Package w/Compass Display on Dashboard +$1,320
Off-Road Design Package w/High Gloss Black Inlays +$2,170
Off-Road Design Package w/Vesuvius Grey Inlays +$2,170
Off-Road Design Package +$1,780
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest +$450
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Package +$1,930
Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logo +$450
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation +$450
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$5,010
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Chalk +$420
Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$2,080
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum +$950
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$6,740
Roof Lining in Race-Tex +$1,690
Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Active Lane Keep (ALK) +$3,610
Head-Up Display +$1,850
Advanced 4-Zone Climate Control +$990
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package +$1,510
Porsche Intelligent Range Manager +$300
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber +$1,310
Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging +$840
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging +$1,070
Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Race-Tex Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$340
Rear Tunnel Storage Tray in Leather +$870
Rear Seat Storage Tray in Leather +$870
Door Trim Package in Leather +$1,210
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,070
Center Console Trim in Leather +$1,710
Interior Mirror Panel in Race-Tex +$510
Center Console Trim in Race-Tex +$1,710
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather +$1,040
Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather +$2,920
Seat Consoles in Race-Tex (Front) +$1,710
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather +$1,470
Seat Heating (Rear) +$530
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum +$390
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front) +$2,000
Smoking Packageyes
Seat Ventilation (Front) +$850
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear) +$570
Interior Trim in Paldao +$2,000
Rear 2+1 Seats +$480
Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombus +$1,450
Dashboard End Trims in Leather +$850
Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber +$2,460
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System +$7,000
BOSE Surround Sound System +$1,200
Night Vision Assist +$2,420
Compass Display on Dashboard +$280
Seat Belts in Atacama Beige +$660
Seat Belts in Meranti Brown +$660
Seat Belts in Blackberry +$660
Seat Belts in Graphite Blue +$660
Seat Belts in Truffle Brown +$660
Interior Accents in Dark Silveryes
Interior Accents in Exterior Color +$360
Interior Accents in Neodymeyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$660
Seat Belts in Limestone Beige +$660
Steering Wheel Heating for Race-Tex Interior +$280
Mobile Charger Connect +$1,120
Steering Wheel Heating for Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior +$280
Seat Consoles in Leather (Front) +$1,710
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) +$2,760
B-Pillar Trims in Race-Tex +$680
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber +$4,060
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) +$420
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum +$3,370
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$340
Bespoke Floor Mats with Leather Edging +$1,680
Bespoke Decal Set +$1,350
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Personalized Floor Mats with Leather Edging +$840
Seat Belts in Slate Grey +$660
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex for Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior +$470
Seat Belts in Chalk +$660
Ski Bag +$250
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front) +$290
Sun Visors in Leather +$850
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior +$950
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior +$1,150
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior +$950
Steering Wheel Heating for Leather Interior +$280
Steering Wheel Heating w/Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior +$280
Ionizer +$350
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Under Door Puddle Light Projectors +$330
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Black +$400
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors +$330
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass +$1,130
Exterior Mirror Lower Trims in Exterior Color and Mirror Base in High Gloss Black +$660
Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Color +$660
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$350
Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber +$1,630
Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect +$470
Paint to Sample Plus +$11,430
On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Charger +$460
Preparation for Paint to Sampleyes
Model Designation on Doors in Black +$310
Rear Windshield Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black +$200
Model Designation on Doors in Red +$310
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black +$270
Model Designation on Doors in Silver +$310
LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$1,970
Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Black +$850
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$2,540
Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Glacier Blue +$850
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$2,540
Wheels Painted in Exterior Color +$1,290
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic +$1,290
Wheels Painted in Vesuvius Grey +$1,290
Passenger Display +$1,130
All-Season Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
25-foot Charging Cableyes
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) +$1,500
19" Taycan Aero Wheels +$600
Surround View +$1,200
20" Offroad Design Wheels +$2,380
Power Charge Port Cover +$640
Exterior Inlays in High Gloss Black +$400
20" Taycan Turbo Design Wheels +$2,770
Exterior Inlays in Vesuvius Grey +$400
20" Taycan Turbo S Design Wheels +$2,380
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels +$4,870
Model Designation on Doors in Aurum +$310
Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Color +$350
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black +$900
Protection Film +$2,760
"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silveryes
Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather +$540
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leather +$690
Model Designation on Rear in Satin Black +$270
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black +$1,290
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest +$190
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum +$1,290
Wheels Painted in Satin Black +$1,290
Luggage Compartment Partition +$280
Roof Rails in Black Finish +$830
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish +$830
21" Cross Turismo Design Wheels +$4,680
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aeroblades +$8,770
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,033 lbs.
Gross weight6,360 lbs.
Height55.5 in.
Length195.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity45.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,327 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.4 in.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Wheel base114.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Frozen Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Neptune Blue
  • Coffee Beige Metallic
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Cherry Metallic
  • Ice Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black/Atacama Beige Olea Club, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black/ Limestone Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Graphite Blue, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Limestone Beige, leather
  • Basalt Black/Meranti Brown, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Blackberry, leather
  • Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Blackberry/Slate Grey, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Truffle Brown Olea Club, premium leather
  • Basalt Black Olea Club, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
