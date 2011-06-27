2022 Porsche Taycan 4S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$103,800
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|79 mpge
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|79.2 kwh
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|79 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|199 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|9.5 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|42
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|79/80 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|522 hp
|Torque
|472 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,576 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Storage Package
|+$280
|Technology Package
|+$5,300
|Performance Package
|+$6,430
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|+$2,440
|Sport Chrono Package
|+$1,320
|SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber
|+$9,560
|Premium Package
|+$7,400
|SportDesign Package
|+$5,660
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|+$6,040
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$450
|Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Package
|+$1,930
|Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logo
|+$450
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|+$450
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$5,010
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Chalk
|+$420
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$2,080
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$950
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$6,740
|Roof Lining in Race-Tex
|+$1,690
|Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Active Lane Keep (ALK)
|+$3,610
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,850
|Advanced 4-Zone Climate Control
|+$990
|Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package
|+$1,510
|Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
|+$300
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$1,310
|Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging
|+$840
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging
|+$1,070
|Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Race-Tex Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$340
|Rear Tunnel Storage Tray in Leather
|+$870
|Rear Seat Storage Tray in Leather
|+$870
|Door Trim Package in Leather
|+$1,210
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,070
|Center Console Trim in Leather
|+$1,710
|Interior Mirror Panel in Race-Tex
|+$510
|Center Console Trim in Race-Tex
|+$1,710
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|+$1,040
|Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|+$2,920
|Seat Consoles in Race-Tex (Front)
|+$1,710
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|+$1,470
|Seat Heating (Rear)
|+$530
|Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
|+$390
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$2,000
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$850
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|+$570
|Interior Trim in Paldao
|+$2,000
|Rear 2+1 Seats
|+$480
|Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombus
|+$1,450
|Dashboard End Trims in Leather
|+$850
|Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$2,460
|Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|+$7,000
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|+$1,200
|Night Vision Assist
|+$2,420
|Seat Belts in Atacama Beige
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Meranti Brown
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Blackberry
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|+$660
|Interior Accents in Dark Silver
|yes
|Interior Accents in Exterior Color
|+$360
|Interior Accents in Neodyme
|yes
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Limestone Beige
|+$660
|Steering Wheel Heating for Race-Tex Interior
|+$280
|Mobile Charger Connect
|+$1,120
|Steering Wheel Heating for Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior
|+$280
|Seat Consoles in Leather (Front)
|+$1,710
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)
|+$2,760
|B-Pillar Trims in Race-Tex
|+$680
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$4,060
|Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)
|+$420
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$3,370
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$340
|Bespoke Floor Mats with Leather Edging
|+$1,680
|Bespoke Decal Set
|+$1,350
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$560
|Personalized Floor Mats with Leather Edging
|+$840
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|+$660
|Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex for Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$470
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|+$660
|Ski Bag
|+$250
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)
|+$290
|Sun Visors in Leather
|+$850
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$950
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$1,150
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior
|+$950
|Steering Wheel Heating for Leather Interior
|+$280
|Steering Wheel Heating w/Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$280
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|+$330
|All-Season Tires for 20" Wheels
|yes
|All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels
|yes
|Window Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$400
|Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
|+$330
|Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
|+$1,130
|Exterior Mirror Lower Trims in Exterior Color and Mirror Base in High Gloss Black
|+$660
|Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Color
|+$660
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,630
|Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect
|+$470
|Paint to Sample Plus
|+$11,430
|On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Charger
|+$460
|Preparation for Paint to Sample
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|+$310
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|+$310
|Deletion of Model Designation on Rear
|yes
|Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black
|+$270
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|+$310
|SportDesign Side Skirts
|+$1,030
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,970
|Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Black
|+$850
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$2,540
|Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Glacier Blue
|+$850
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$2,540
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|+$1,290
|Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|+$1,290
|Passenger Display
|+$1,130
|All-Season Tires for 19" Wheels
|yes
|25-foot Charging Cable
|yes
|21" Mission E Design Wheels
|+$4,680
|Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)
|+$1,500
|19" Taycan Aero Wheels
|+$600
|Surround View
|+$1,200
|Power Charge Port Cover
|+$640
|20" Sport Aero Wheels
|+$2,770
|21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels
|+$4,870
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|+$310
|Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Color
|+$350
|Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black
|+$900
|Protection Film
|+$2,760
|"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silver
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|+$540
|Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leather
|+$690
|Model Designation on Rear in Satin Black
|+$270
|Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$1,290
|Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum
|+$1,290
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|+$190
|Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum
|+$1,290
|Fixed Panoramic Roof in Glass
|+$1,490
|21" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|+$5,070
|20" Taycan Turbo Aero Wheels
|+$2,380
|SportDesign Front Fascia
|+$3,610
|21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aeroblades
|+$8,770
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|11.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|14.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,773 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,349 lbs.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|Length
|195.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,576 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|84.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.5 in.
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|114.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/45R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2009
- Used Buick Enclave 2010
- Used Saturn Astra 2005
- Used Lexus RX 450H
- Used Jaguar XF 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2014
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Honda Civic
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Tesla Model S News
- 2021 Challenger
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2022 INFINITI QX80
- Kia Rio 2021
- Lexus ES 350 2021
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2021 Equinox
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2022
- 2021 Honda Passport
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2021 Accord
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Insight 2022
- 2022 Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Civic
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Cayenne
- 2022 Durango
- 2022 Edge
- 2022 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2022 GMC Yukon
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- 2021 Ford Bronco
- 2022 Hyundai Tucson
- 2022 Ford Escape
- 2022 Jeep Compass
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class News
- 2022 Nissan Sentra News
- 2022 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2022 Toyota C-HR News
- 2022 Subaru WRX News
Other models
- Used Audi A8 in Miami Gardens, FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Johnson City, TN
- Used Infiniti Q70 in Orem, UT
- Used Lexus Es-300 in Lawrence, MA
- Used BMW 8-Series-Gran-Coupe in Livermore, CA
- Used BMW X4 in Hemet, CA
- Used Maserati Ghibli in Gainesville, FL
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Sparks, NV
- Used Honda Clarity in West Valley City, UT
- Used Mclaren 570S-Spider in Charlotte, NC
- Used Audi TT in Daytona Beach, FL
- Used Ford Focus-Rs in Dearborn, MI
- Used Tesla Model-3 in Manteca, CA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer in Union City, NJ
- Used Subaru Forester in Coconut Creek, FL
- Used GMC Sierra-1500 in Camden, NJ
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Sport in Port Orange, FL
- Used Chrysler Sebring in Goodyear, AZ
- Used Jaguar E-Pace in Clovis, CA
- Used Volvo XC60 in League City, TX
- Used Nissan Altima in West Des Moines, IA
- Used Dodge Grand-Caravan in San Bernardino, CA