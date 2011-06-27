2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$93,700
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|76 mpge
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|93.4 kwh
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|76 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|215 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|10.5 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|44
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|76/77 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|469 hp
|Torque
|263 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,331 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Package
|+$6,090
|Technology Package
|+$5,300
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|+$2,440
|Sport Chrono Package
|+$1,320
|Sport Chrono Package w/Compass Display on Dashboard
|+$1,320
|Off-Road Design Package w/High Gloss Black Inlays
|+$2,170
|Off-Road Design Package w/Vesuvius Grey Inlays
|+$2,170
|Off-Road Design Package
|+$1,780
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Ambient Lighting
|+$500
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$450
|Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Package
|+$1,930
|Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logo
|+$450
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|+$450
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$5,010
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Chalk
|+$420
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$2,080
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$1,310
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$6,740
|Roof Lining in Race-Tex
|+$1,690
|Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$370
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Active Lane Keep (ALK)
|+$3,610
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,850
|Advanced 4-Zone Climate Control
|+$990
|Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package
|+$1,510
|Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
|+$300
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$1,670
|Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging
|+$840
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging
|+$1,070
|Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Race-Tex Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$340
|Rear Tunnel Storage Tray in Leather
|+$870
|Rear Seat Storage Tray in Leather
|+$870
|Door Trim Package in Leather
|+$1,210
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,070
|Center Console Trim in Leather
|+$1,710
|Interior Mirror Panel in Race-Tex
|+$510
|Center Console Trim in Race-Tex
|+$1,710
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|+$1,560
|Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|+$2,920
|Seat Consoles in Race-Tex (Front)
|+$1,710
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|+$1,990
|Seat Heating (Rear)
|+$530
|Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
|+$390
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$2,000
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$850
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|+$570
|Interior Trim in Paldao
|+$2,000
|Rear 2+1 Seats
|+$480
|Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombus
|+$1,450
|Dashboard End Trims in Leather
|+$850
|Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$2,460
|Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|+$370
|Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|+$7,000
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|+$1,200
|Night Vision Assist
|+$2,420
|Compass Display on Dashboard
|+$280
|Seat Belts in Atacama Beige
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Meranti Brown
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Blackberry
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|+$660
|Interior Accents in Dark Silver
|yes
|Interior Accents in Exterior Color
|+$360
|Interior Accents in Neodyme
|yes
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Limestone Beige
|+$660
|Steering Wheel Heating for Race-Tex Interior
|+$280
|Mobile Charger Connect
|+$1,120
|Steering Wheel Heating for Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior
|+$280
|Seat Consoles in Leather (Front)
|+$1,710
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)
|+$2,760
|B-Pillar Trims in Race-Tex
|+$680
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$4,060
|Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)
|+$420
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$3,370
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$340
|Bespoke Floor Mats with Leather Edging
|+$1,680
|Bespoke Decal Set
|+$1,350
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$560
|Personalized Floor Mats with Leather Edging
|+$840
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|+$660
|Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex for Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$470
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|+$660
|Ski Bag
|+$250
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)
|+$290
|Sun Visors in Leather
|+$850
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$950
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$1,150
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior
|+$950
|Steering Wheel Heating for Leather Interior
|+$280
|Steering Wheel Heating w/Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$280
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|+$330
|All-Season Tires for 20" Wheels
|yes
|All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels
|yes
|Window Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$400
|Window Trim in Silver
|+$400
|Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
|+$330
|Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
|+$1,130
|Exterior Mirror Lower Trims in Exterior Color and Mirror Base in High Gloss Black
|+$660
|Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Color
|+$660
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,630
|Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect
|+$470
|Paint to Sample Plus
|+$11,430
|On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Charger
|+$460
|Preparation for Paint to Sample
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|+$310
|Rear Windshield Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$200
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|+$310
|Deletion of Model Designation on Rear
|yes
|Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black
|+$270
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|+$310
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$3,300
|Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Black
|+$850
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$3,870
|Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,330
|Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Glacier Blue
|+$850
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$3,870
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|+$1,290
|Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|+$1,290
|Wheels Painted in Vesuvius Grey
|+$1,290
|Passenger Display
|+$1,130
|All-Season Tires for 19" Wheels
|yes
|25-foot Charging Cable
|yes
|Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)
|+$1,500
|Surround View
|+$1,200
|20" Offroad Design Wheels
|+$2,380
|Power Charge Port Cover
|+$640
|19" Taycan S Aero Wheels
|+$1,260
|Exterior Inlays in High Gloss Black
|+$400
|20" Taycan Turbo Design Wheels
|+$2,770
|Exterior Inlays in Vesuvius Grey
|+$400
|20" Taycan Turbo S Design Wheels
|+$2,380
|21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels
|+$4,870
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|+$310
|Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Color
|+$350
|Protection Film
|+$2,760
|"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silver
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|+$540
|Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leather
|+$690
|Model Designation on Rear in Satin Black
|+$270
|Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$1,290
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|+$190
|Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum
|+$1,290
|Wheels Painted in Satin Black
|+$1,290
|Luggage Compartment Partition
|+$280
|Roof Rails in Black Finish
|+$830
|Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish
|+$830
|21" Cross Turismo Design Wheels
|+$4,680
|21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aeroblades
|+$8,770
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,029 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,360 lbs.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|Length
|195.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|45.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,331 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|84.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.4 in.
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|114.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/45R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
