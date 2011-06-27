2022 Porsche Taycan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Taycan Sedan
4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
4dr Sedan (electric 2AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Taycan Wagon
Turbo Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
4 Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
4S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Turbo S Cross Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Taycan Sport Turismo
GTS Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (electric 2AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2022 Taycan Sedan 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2022 Taycan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Porsche Taycan in Virginia is:not available
