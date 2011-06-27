  1. Home
2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Taycan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$187,600
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe73 mi.
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Battery & Range
Combined MPG73
EPA City MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.74 mi.
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe73 mi.
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.202 mi.
EPA Highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.73 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.10.5 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.46
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)74/73 mpg
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower750 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque774 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,150 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Off-Road Design Package w/High Gloss Black Inlays +$2,170
Off-Road Design Package w/Vesuvius Grey Inlays +$2,170
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock +$1,120
Technology Package +$4,940
Off-Road Design Package +$1,780
Premium Package +$3,210
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
14 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
Night Vision Assist +$2,420
Interior Accents in Neodymeyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) +$3,610
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in White +$420
Seat Belts in Truffle Brown +$660
Seat Belts in Limestone Beige +$660
Interior Accents in Dark Silveryes
Interior Accents in Blackyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$660
Interior Accents in Exterior Color +$360
Head-Up Display +$1,850
Sun Visors in Leather +$570
Door Trim Package in Leather +$1,210
Rear Tunnel Storage Tray in Leather +$870
Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather +$2,920
Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$2,080
Center Console Trim in Leather +$1,710
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$5,010
Rear Seat Storage Tray in Leather +$870
Interior Mirror Panel in Race-Tex +$510
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leatheryes
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$6,740
Center Console Trim in Race-Tex +$1,710
Seat Consoles in Race-Tex (Front) +$1,710
Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation +$450
Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging +$840
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging +$1,070
Compass Display on Dashboardyes
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protection +$440
Personalized Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,090
Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$840
Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Race-Tex Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$340
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,070
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protection +$340
Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombusyes
Deletion of Matte Carbon Interior Trimyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear) +$570
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest +$450
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum +$3,370
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior +$950
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber +$4,060
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior +$950
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior +$950
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex for Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior +$280
Seat Belts in Atacama Beige +$660
Rear 2+1 Seats +$480
Seat Belts in Meranti Brown +$660
Seatbelt in Blackberry +$660
Porsche Intelligent Range Manager +$300
Smoking Packageyes
Ski Bag +$250
Seat Belts in Graphite Blue +$660
Seat Belts in Slate Grey +$660
Mobile Charger Connect +$1,120
Seat Ventilation (Front) +$850
Steering Wheel Heating for Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior +$280
Ionizer +$350
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front) +$2,000
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Seat Belts in Chalk +$660
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Advanced 4-Zone Climate Control +$990
Steering Wheel Heating w/Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior +$280
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System +$5,810
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium cloth/sueded microfiberyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Glacier Blue +$850
Roof Rails in Black Finish +$830
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish +$830
Luggage Compartment Partition +$280
Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Black +$850
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$580
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$350
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black +$1,290
Model Designation on Rear in Satin Black +$270
Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Color +$660
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors +$330
Wheels Painted in Exterior Color +$1,290
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum +$1,290
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels +$600
Model Designation on Doors in Red +$310
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic +$1,290
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aeroblades +$4,510
Model Designation on Doors in Black +$310
"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silveryes
Model Designation on Doors in Silver +$310
Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Color +$350
Under Door Puddle Light Projectors +$330
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leather +$690
Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather +$540
25-foot Charging Cableyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$580
Exterior Inlays in High Gloss Blackyes
Exterior Inlays in Vesuvius Greyyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Black +$1,290
Model Designation on Doors in Aurum +$310
21" Cross Turismo Design Wheelsyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber +$1,630
Window Trim in Silveryes
Surround View +$1,200
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass +$1,130
Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect +$470
20" Taycan Turbo Design Wheelsyes
20" Offroad Design Wheelsyes
On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Charger +$460
Passenger Display +$1,130
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,199 lbs.
Gross weight6,349 lbs.
Height55.5 in.
Length195.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,150 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.4 in.
Wheel base114.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Frozen Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Neptune Blue
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Coffee Beige Metallic
  • Ice Grey Metallic
  • Cherry Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Limestone Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black/Atacama Beige Olea Club, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown Olea Club, premium leather
  • Basalt Black Olea Club, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black/Meranti Brown, leather
  • Blackberry, leather
  • Blackberry/Slate Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
