2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$187,600
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|73 mi.
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Battery & Range
|Combined MPG
|73
|EPA City MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|74 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|73 mi.
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|202 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|73 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|10.5 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|46
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|74/73 mpg
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|750 hp @ n/a rpm
|Torque
|774 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,150 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Off-Road Design Package w/High Gloss Black Inlays
|+$2,170
|Off-Road Design Package w/Vesuvius Grey Inlays
|+$2,170
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|+$1,120
|Technology Package
|+$4,940
|Off-Road Design Package
|+$1,780
|Premium Package
|+$3,210
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|710 watts stereo output
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Night Vision Assist
|+$2,420
|Interior Accents in Neodyme
|yes
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|+$3,610
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in White
|+$420
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Limestone Beige
|+$660
|Interior Accents in Dark Silver
|yes
|Interior Accents in Black
|yes
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$660
|Interior Accents in Exterior Color
|+$360
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,850
|Sun Visors in Leather
|+$570
|Door Trim Package in Leather
|+$1,210
|Rear Tunnel Storage Tray in Leather
|+$870
|Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|+$2,920
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$2,080
|Center Console Trim in Leather
|+$1,710
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$5,010
|Rear Seat Storage Tray in Leather
|+$870
|Interior Mirror Panel in Race-Tex
|+$510
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$6,740
|Center Console Trim in Race-Tex
|+$1,710
|Seat Consoles in Race-Tex (Front)
|+$1,710
|Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logo
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|+$450
|Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging
|+$840
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging
|+$1,070
|Compass Display on Dashboard
|yes
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protection
|+$440
|Personalized Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,090
|Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$840
|Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Race-Tex Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$340
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,070
|Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protection
|+$340
|Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombus
|yes
|Deletion of Matte Carbon Interior Trim
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|+$570
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$450
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$3,370
|Interior Trim in Paldao
|yes
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$950
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$4,060
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$950
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior
|+$950
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$560
|Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex for Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$280
|Seat Belts in Atacama Beige
|+$660
|Rear 2+1 Seats
|+$480
|Seat Belts in Meranti Brown
|+$660
|Seatbelt in Blackberry
|+$660
|Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
|+$300
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Ski Bag
|+$250
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|+$660
|Mobile Charger Connect
|+$1,120
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$850
|Steering Wheel Heating for Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior
|+$280
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$2,000
|Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|+$660
|Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Package
|yes
|Advanced 4-Zone Climate Control
|+$990
|Steering Wheel Heating w/Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|+$280
|Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|+$5,810
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium cloth/sueded microfiber
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Glacier Blue
|+$850
|Roof Rails in Black Finish
|+$830
|Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish
|+$830
|Luggage Compartment Partition
|+$280
|Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Black
|+$850
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$580
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|All-Season Tires for 20" Wheels
|yes
|All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels
|yes
|Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$1,290
|Model Designation on Rear in Satin Black
|+$270
|Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Color
|+$660
|Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
|+$330
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|+$1,290
|Deletion of Model Designation on Rear
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum
|+$1,290
|21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels
|+$600
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|+$310
|Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|+$1,290
|21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aeroblades
|+$4,510
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|+$310
|"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silver
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|+$310
|Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Color
|+$350
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|+$330
|Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leather
|+$690
|Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|+$540
|25-foot Charging Cable
|yes
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$580
|Exterior Inlays in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Exterior Inlays in Vesuvius Grey
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Satin Black
|+$1,290
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|+$310
|21" Cross Turismo Design Wheels
|yes
|SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,630
|Window Trim in Silver
|yes
|Surround View
|+$1,200
|Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
|+$1,130
|Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect
|+$470
|20" Taycan Turbo Design Wheels
|yes
|20" Offroad Design Wheels
|yes
|On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Charger
|+$460
|Passenger Display
|+$1,130
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,199 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,349 lbs.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|Length
|195.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|44.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,150 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|84.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.4 in.
|Wheel base
|114.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
