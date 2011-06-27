2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|2-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|10.5 hr.
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|212 mi.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Storage Package
|yes
|Performance Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|SportDesign Package
|yes
|Exterior Package in High Gloss Black
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|710 watts stereo output
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|Seat Consoles in Race-Tex (Front)
|yes
|Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|yes
|Interior Mirror Panel in Race-Tex
|yes
|Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating for Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior
|yes
|Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|yes
|Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Mobile Charger Connect
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package
|yes
|Advanced 4-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Night Vision Assist
|yes
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|yes
|Rear 2+1 Seats
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating for Leather Interior
|yes
|Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombus
|yes
|Interior Accents in Neodyme
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Ski Bag
|yes
|Personalized Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Interior Trim in Paldao
|yes
|Seat Belts in Meranti Brown
|yes
|Interior Accents in Exterior Color
|yes
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating w/Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|yes
|Seat Belts in Limestone Beige
|yes
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Seatbelt in Blackberry
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Race-Tex
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex for Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|yes
|Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Race-Tex Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|yes
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interior
|yes
|Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|yes
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protection
|yes
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leather
|yes
|Ionizer
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Interior Accents in Dark Silver
|yes
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|yes
|Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logo
|yes
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interior
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in White
|yes
|Rear Seat Storage Tray in Leather
|yes
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|yes
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating for Race-Tex Interior
|yes
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edging
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protection
|yes
|Rear Tunnel Storage Tray in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Atacama Beige
|yes
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|25-foot Charging Cable
|yes
|Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation on Rear
|yes
|Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Color
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|yes
|On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Charger
|yes
|Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
|yes
|Fixed Panoramic Roof in Glass
|yes
|Surround View
|yes
|21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aeroblades
|yes
|21" Mission E Design Wheels
|yes
|20" Sport Aero Wheels
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|yes
|Exterior Mirror Lower Trims in Exterior Color and Mirror Base in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|yes
|All-Season Tires for 20" Wheels
|yes
|Window Trim in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black
|yes
|All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum
|yes
|Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|Model Designation on Rear in Satin Black
|yes
|Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Color
|yes
|"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silver
|yes
|Power Charge Port Cover
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|yes
|SportDesign Front Fascia
|yes
|SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Passenger Display
|yes
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|SportDesign Side Skirts
|yes
|Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Black
|yes
|Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Glacier Blue
|yes
|21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels
|yes
|Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|Angle of departure
|14.8 degrees
|Length
|195.4 in.
|Curb weight
|5119 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6349 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|11.2 degrees
|Height
|54.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|1230 lbs.
|Wheel base
|114.2 in.
|Width
|77.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Taycan
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$150,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
