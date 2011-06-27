  1. Home
2021 Porsche Taycan Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Taycan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)9.5 hr.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower402 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
Premium Packageyes
Storage Packageyes
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clockyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiberyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Seat Consoles in Race-Tex (Front)yes
Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leatheryes
Interior Mirror Panel in Race-Texyes
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Wheel Heating for Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interioryes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designationyes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Seat Belts in Graphite Blueyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Mobile Charger Connectyes
Roof Lining in Race-Texyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leatheryes
Smoking Packageyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Advanced 4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Seat Belts in Slate Greyyes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Rear 2+1 Seatsyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Wheel Heating for Leather Interioryes
Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombusyes
Interior Accents in Neodymeyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Ski Bagyes
Personalized Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Seat Belts in Meranti Brownyes
Interior Accents in Exterior Coloryes
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryes
Steering Wheel Heating w/Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryes
Seat Belts in Limestone Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Seatbelt in Blackberryyes
Center Console Trim in Race-Texyes
Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edgingyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex for Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryes
Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Race-Tex Edging and Loading Edge Protectionyes
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interioryes
Porsche Intelligent Range Manageryes
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leatheryes
Ionizeryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Door Trim Package in Leatheryes
Interior Accents in Dark Silveryes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Rear Seat Storage Tray in Leatheryes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Steering Wheel Heating for Race-Tex Interioryes
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edgingyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
Rear Tunnel Storage Tray in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Atacama Beigeyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Coloryes
Window Trim in Silveryes
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glassyes
Fixed Panoramic Roof in Glassyes
Surround Viewyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aerobladesyes
20" Sport Aero Wheelsyes
All-Season Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Exterior Mirror Lower Trims in Exterior Color and Mirror Base in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
19" Taycan S Aero Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
20" Taycan Turbo Aero Wheelsyes
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)yes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Blackyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
25-foot Charging Cableyes
Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connectyes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyes
On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Chargeryes
21" Mission E Design Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Model Designation on Rear in Satin Blackyes
Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Coloryes
"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silveryes
Power Charge Port Coveryes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
Passenger Displayyes
Under Door Puddle Light Projectorsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Glacier Blueyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Dimensions
Angle of departure15.2 degrees
Length195.4 in.
Curb weight4566 lbs.
Gross weight6162 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach12.1 degrees
Height54.9 in.
Maximum payload1596 lbs.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Frozen Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Neptune Blue
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Coffee Beige Metallic
  • Ice Grey Metallic
  • Cherry Metallic
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Limestone Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black/Atacama Beige Olea Club, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown Olea Club, premium leather
  • Basalt Black Olea Club, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Graphite Blue/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black/ Limestone Beige, leather
  • Basalt Black/Meranti Brown, leather
  • Blackberry, leather
  • Blackberry/Slate Grey, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
