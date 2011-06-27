  1. Home
2021 Porsche Taycan Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Taycan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Engine TypeElectricElectricElectric
Transmission2-speed automated manual2-speed automated manual2-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Combined MPGno79no
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission2-speed automated manual2-speed automated manual2-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)9.5 hr.9.5 hr.10.5 hr.
Fuel typeElectric fuelElectric fuelElectric fuel
EPA City MPGeno79 mi.no
EPA Combined MPGeno79 mi.no
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no79/80 mpgno
EPA Highway MPGeno80 mi.no
Combined MPGno79no
EPA kWh/100 mino42no
EPA Electricity Rangeno199 mi.201 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Base engine typeElectricElectricElectric
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesno
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsnoyesyes
adaptive headlightsnoyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyesyesno
Premium Packageyesyesyes
Storage Packageyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clockyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Packageyesyesno
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
SportDesign Packageyesyesno
Performance Packagenoyesno
Exterior in High Gloss Black w/Deletion of Carbon Fibernonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
150 watts stereo outputyesyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
710 watts stereo outputnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnonoyes
14 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Dual zone front climate controlyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyesyesyes
simulated suede steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Sun Visors in Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Consoles in Race-Tex (Front)yesyesyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leatheryesyesyes
Interior Mirror Panel in Race-Texyesyesyes
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiberyesyesno
Steering Wheel Heating for Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interioryesyesyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yesyesno
Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designationyesyesyes
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Ambient Lightingyesnono
Seat Belts in Graphite Blueyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Mobile Charger Connectyesyesyes
Roof Lining in Race-Texyesyesno
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leatheryesyesyes
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Advanced 4-Zone Climate Controlyesyesyes
Night Vision Assistyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yesyesno
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesno
Seat Belts in Slate Greyyesyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesnono
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyesyesyes
Rear 2+1 Seatsyesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Steering Wheel Heating for Leather Interioryesyesno
Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombusyesyesyes
Interior Accents in Neodymeyesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Ski Bagyesyesyes
Personalized Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Meranti Brownyesyesyes
Interior Accents in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryesyesyes
Steering Wheel Heating w/Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryesyesyes
Seat Belts in Limestone Beigeyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Seatbelt in Blackberryyesyesyes
Center Console Trim in Race-Texyesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edgingyesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex for Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryesyesyes
Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Race-Tex Edging and Loading Edge Protectionyesyesyes
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interioryesyesyes
Porsche Intelligent Range Manageryesyesyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyesyesyes
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber for Inner Door-Sill Guards and B-Pillars in Leatheryesyesyes
Ionizeryesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Door Trim Package in Leatheryesnono
Interior Accents in Dark Silveryesyesyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyesyesyes
Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logoyesyesyes
Head-Up Displayyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyesyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyesyesno
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryesyesyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Rear Seat Storage Tray in Leatheryesyesyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yesyesyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryesyesyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryesnono
Steering Wheel Heating for Race-Tex Interioryesyesno
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Race-Tex Edgingyesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyesyesyes
Rear Tunnel Storage Tray in Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Belts in Atacama Beigeyesyesyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Deletion of Matte Carbon Interior Trimnonoyes
Interior Accents in Blacknonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesno
14 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
premium cloth/sueded microfibernonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
driver seat thigh extensionnonoyes
14 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Window Trim in Silveryesnoyes
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glassyesyesyes
Fixed Panoramic Roof in Glassyesyesyes
Surround Viewyesyesyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesno
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aerobladesyesyesyes
20" Sport Aero Wheelsyesyesno
All-Season Tires for 19" Wheelsyesyesno
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryesyesyes
Exterior Mirror Lower Trims in Exterior Color and Mirror Base in High Gloss Blackyesyesno
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyesyesno
19" Taycan S Aero Wheelsyesnono
Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Blackyesyesno
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
20" Taycan Turbo Aero Wheelsyesyesno
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)yesyesno
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesnono
SportDesign Side Skirtsyesyesno
Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Blackyesyesyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheelsyesyesyes
25-foot Charging Cableyesyesyes
Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connectyesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyesyesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyesyesyes
On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Chargeryesyesyes
21" Mission E Design Wheelsyesyesno
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyesyesyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyesyesno
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyesyesyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
Model Designation on Rear in Satin Blackyesyesyes
Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silveryesyesyes
Power Charge Port Coveryesyesno
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyesyesyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayesyesyes
Passenger Displayyesyesyes
Under Door Puddle Light Projectorsyesyesyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesno
Light Strip with "PORSCHE" Logo in Glacier Blueyesyesyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blacknoyesno
19" Taycan Aero Wheelsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Angle of departure15.2 degrees14.3 degrees14.1 degrees
Length195.4 in.195.4 in.195.4 in.
Curb weight4566 lbs.4771 lbs.5101 lbs.
Gross weight6162 lbs.6349 lbs.6327 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.17.2 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach12.1 degrees11.2 degrees11.0 degrees
Height54.9 in.54.3 in.54.4 in.
Maximum payload1596 lbs.1578 lbs.1226 lbs.
Wheel base114.2 in.114.2 in.114.2 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Exterior Colors
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Frozen Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Neptune Blue
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Coffee Beige Metallic
  • Ice Grey Metallic
  • Cherry Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Frozen Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Neptune Blue
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Coffee Beige Metallic
  • Ice Grey Metallic
  • Cherry Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Frozen Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Neptune Blue
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Coffee Beige Metallic
  • Ice Grey Metallic
  • Cherry Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Limestone Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black/Atacama Beige Olea Club, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown Olea Club, premium leather
  • Basalt Black Olea Club, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Graphite Blue/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black/ Limestone Beige, leather
  • Basalt Black/Meranti Brown, leather
  • Blackberry, leather
  • Blackberry/Slate Grey, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Limestone Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black/Atacama Beige Olea Club, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown Olea Club, premium leather
  • Basalt Black Olea Club, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Graphite Blue/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black/ Limestone Beige, leather
  • Basalt Black/Meranti Brown, leather
  • Blackberry, leather
  • Blackberry/Slate Grey, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Limestone Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black/Atacama Beige Olea Club, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown Olea Club, premium leather
  • Basalt Black Olea Club, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black/Meranti Brown, leather
  • Blackberry, leather
  • Blackberry/Slate Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
Performance tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
275/45R Z tiresyesyesno
305/30R Z tiresnonoyes
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$79,900
Starting MSRP
$103,800
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.

