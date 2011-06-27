  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Taycan
  4. 2020 Porsche Taycan
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Taycan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$185,000
See Taycan Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Combined MPG68
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission2-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$185,000
EPA City MPGe67 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe68 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)67/68 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)10.5 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe68 mi.
Combined MPG68
EPA kWh/100 mi50
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range192 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$185,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Premium Packageyes
Storage Packageyes
Exterior in High Gloss Black w/Deletion of Carbon Fiberyes
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiberyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Bose premium brand speakersyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$185,000
simulated suede steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$185,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Seat Belts in Limestone Beigeyes
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex w/Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryes
Porsche Intelligent Range Manageryes
Steering Wheel Heating w/Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interioryes
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Race-Tex Interioryes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designationyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyes
Seat Belts in Graphite Blueyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Mobile Charger Connectyes
Ionizeryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Smoking Packageyes
Deletion of Matte Carbon Interior Trimyes
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Interior Accents in Dark Silveryes
Advanced 4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Center Console Lid w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Mobile Charger Connect w/Home Energy Manageryes
Seat Belts in Slate Greyyes
Rear 2+1 Seatsyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim in Aluminum Rhombusyes
Interior Accents in Neodymeyes
Ski Bagyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch or Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Interior Accents in Blackyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Accents in Exterior Coloryes
Steering Wheel Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber and Rim in Race-Tex w/Heating, Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryes
Steering Wheel Heating w/Sport Chrono Package and Leather Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$185,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$185,000
14 -way power passenger seatyes
premium cloth/sueded microfiberyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$185,000
25-foot Charging Cableyes
Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Mobile Charger Connectyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Model Designation on Rear in Exterior Coloryes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyes
Window Trim in Silveryes
On-Board 150 kW/400V DC Chargeryes
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glassyes
Fixed Panoramic Roof in Glassyes
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Aerobladesyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Tire Sealing Compound and Electric Air Compressoryes
Vehicle Keys Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Exterior Mirrors in Exterior Coloryes
"electric" Logo on Front Doors in High Gloss Silveryes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
Passenger Displayyes
Under Door Puddle Light Projectorsyes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Glacier Blue w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" Taycan Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Maximum cargo capacity15.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure14.1 degrees
Length195.4 in.
Curb weight5121 lbs.
Gross weight6327 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach11.0 degrees
Height54.4 in.
Maximum payload1206 lbs.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Frozen Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Carmine Red
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Graphite Blue, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Truffle Brown Olea Club, premium leather
  • Basalt Black Olea Club, premium leather
  • Black/Slate Grey, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Basalt Black/Atacama Beige Olea Club, premium leather
  • Black/Limestone Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Slate Grey, alcantara/cloth
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$185,000
All season tiresyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$185,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$185,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Taycan Inventory

Related 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars