  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. 2022 Porsche Panamera
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Porsche Panamera GTS Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Panamera
More about the 2022 Panamera
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$130,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.5/497.7 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower473 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque457 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,138 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,561 lbs.
Gross weight5,699 lbs.
Height55.8 in.
Length199.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,138 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.2 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
315/35R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Porsche Panamera GTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models