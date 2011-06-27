  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. 2022 Porsche Panamera
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Executive Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Panamera
More about the 2022 Panamera
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$126,000
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.9 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower552 hp @ 5,750 rpm
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1,900 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,034 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,161 lbs.
Gross weight6,195 lbs.
Height56.2 in.
Length204.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,034 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.2 in.
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
315/35R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Executive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models