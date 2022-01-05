2022 Porsche Panamera Hybrid
MSRP range: $105,000 - $200,200
FAQ
Is the Porsche Panamera a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Panamera both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Panamera ranges from 14.2 to 15.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche Panamera. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Porsche Panamera?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Porsche Panamera:
- New Platinum Edition styling package
- Part of the second Panamera generation introduced for 2017
Is the Porsche Panamera reliable?
To determine whether the Porsche Panamera is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Panamera. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Panamera's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Porsche Panamera a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Porsche Panamera is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Panamera and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Panamera is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Porsche Panamera?
The least-expensive 2022 Porsche Panamera is the 2022 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $105,000.
Other versions include:
- 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $105,000
- 4S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $126,000
- Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $193,800
- 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $109,000
- 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $115,200
- 4S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $114,700
- 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $109,500
- Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $200,200
- 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $118,700
- Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $189,800
What are the different models of Porsche Panamera?
If you're interested in the Porsche Panamera, the next question is, which Panamera model is right for you? Panamera variants include 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), 4S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), and 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM). For a full list of Panamera models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
