  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. 2021 Porsche Panamera
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Panamera
More about the 2021 Panamera
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$107,800
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe51 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
EPA kWh/100 mi65
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA Electricity Range14 mi.
Engine
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower455 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Packages
Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clockyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Abachiyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designationyes
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Race-Texyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Roof Lining in Race-Texyes
115-volt Power Socket in Rear Luggage Compartmentyes
Smoking Packageyes
USB Interface (Rear)yes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Personalized Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Heated Steering Wheel in Paldaoyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leatheryes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Sweetgumyes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yes
Ski Bagyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Ambient Lighting Plusyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Packageyes
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Heated Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front)yes
Heated Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Ionizeryes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Packageyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Head-Up Displayyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Large Rear Center Consoleyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Storage Packageyes
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiberyes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Heated Steering Wheel in Anthracite Abachiyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
Surround Viewyes
Summer Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
19" Panamera S Wheelsyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
20" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crestyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Fuel Cap with Aluminum Look Finishyes
'PORSCHE' Logo in Blackyes
Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Blackyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
21" Panamera SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryes
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiberyes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
20" Panamera Style Wheelsyes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Rear Windshield Wiper Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Clear Taillightsyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
SportDesign Packageyes
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheelsyes
Deletion of Acid Green Brake Caliper Finishyes
21" Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Air Outlet Grilles in Carbon Fiberyes
Vehicle Keys Painted w/One Key Pouch in Race-Texyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyes
Summer Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyes
Air Outlet Grilles Paintedyes
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Door Handle Inlays Paintedyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels IIyes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinumyes
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyes
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss)yes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity45.4 cu.ft.
Length198.8 in.
Curb weight5004 lbs.
Gross weight6195 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Maximum payload1190 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Truffle Brown Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Cherry Metallic
  • Papaya Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • White
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Marsala, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
295/40R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended