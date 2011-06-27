  1. Home
2021 Porsche Panamera Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.9 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower325 hp @ 5400 rpm
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Sport Package +$5,450
Assistance Package +$4,550
Premium Package +$8,170
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock +$3,400
Sport Chrono Package +$2,290
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows +$650
Seat Base in Leather (Front) +$1,710
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Race-Tex +$800
Roof Lining in Race-Tex +$1,690
Personalized Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,320
Air Vent Slats in Leather +$2,510
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear) +$2,230
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leather +$850
Interior Trim in Leather +$2,310
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest +$660
Interior Trim in Deviated Leather +$2,750
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear) +$570
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leather +$1,300
Night Vision Assist +$2,410
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation +$660
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protection +$440
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,090
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control +$3,290
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leather +$1,540
Head-Up Display +$1,490
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,380
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather +$1,640
Interior Trim in Dark Walnut +$1,000
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leather +$7,230
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching +$5,330
Heated Steering Wheel in Paldao +$800
USB Interface (Rear) +$170
Heated Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut +$800
Interior Trim in Sweetgum +$1,000
6-Disc CD/DVD Changer +$690
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather +$1,040
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plus +$420
Interior Trim in Paldao +$2,460
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum +$3,370
Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Package +$3,330
Heated Steering Wheel in Sweetgum +$800
Seat Centers in Deviated Leather +$2,070
Luggage Compartment Cover in Race-Tex +$850
GT Sport Steering Wheel +$330
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel +$590
Massage Seat Function (Front) +$1,200
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System +$7,530
Bose Surround Sound System +$1,600
Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package +$1,780
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front) +$2,040
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color +$2,160
Ionizer +$350
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear) +$4,070
Cargo Management System +$440
Ambient Lighting Plus +$860
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) +$2,020
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Color +$2,580
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red +$420
Fire Extinguisher +$140
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White +$420
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather +$540
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beige +$420
Four-Zone Climate Control +$1,310
Exclusive Design Gear Selector +$990
Heated Steering Wheel +$280
Ski Bag +$410
Seat Ventilation (Front) +$840
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber +$1,270
Smoking Package +$90
Interior Trim in Anthracite Abachi +$1,000
Central Tachometer in White +$420
Heated Steering Wheel in Anthracite Abachi +$800
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber +$1,470
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment w/Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows +$1,140
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$840
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beige +$420
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protection +$340
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum +$420
Ambient Lighting +$500
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum +$1,020
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package +$2,020
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum +$1,020
Seat Belts in Chalk +$660
Storage Packageyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum +$1,000
Large Rear Center Console +$3,300
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum +$1,000
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment +$490
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber +$2,000
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear) +$2,880
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$4,060
Air Vent Slats Painted +$2,330
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather +$1,210
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$660
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear) +$1,680
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum +$3,370
Seat Heating (Front and Rear) +$550
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather +$1,210
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$1,040
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/One Key Pouch in Leather +$690
Soft Close Doors +$740
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather +$2,920
Model Designation on Doors in Black +$310
Air Outlet Grilles in Carbon Fiber +$1,360
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$870
Model Designation Painted +$350
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$1,380
Vehicle Keys Painted w/One Key Pouch in Race-Tex +$540
Surround View +$920
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black +$550
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$2,580
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber +$8,560
Fuel Cap with Aluminum Look Finish +$160
Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black +$270
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black +$5,500
Window Trim in High Gloss Black +$420
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic +$5,500
Door Handle Inlays Painted +$180
Air Outlet Grilles Painted +$570
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glass +$1,370
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$350
21" Panamera SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum +$4,460
Exterior Mirrors Painted +$550
Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss) +$420
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$1,980
Rear Wiper +$370
Model Designation on Doors in Silver +$310
Model Designation on Doors in Red +$310
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) +$780
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum +$5,500
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels +$4,210
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels II +$5,220
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Exterior Color +$5,500
21" Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum +$5,500
Deletion of Model Designationyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinum +$3,820
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Black +$5,060
SportDesign Package +$4,210
21" Panamera Exclusive Design Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum +$5,110
Model Designation on Doors in Aurum +$310
20" Panamera Style Wheels +$1,790
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color +$5,110
SportDesign Side Skirts +$1,290
20" Panamera Design Wheels +$2,180
'PORSCHE' Logo in Black +$390
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black +$5,110
20" Panamera Turbo Wheels +$1,790
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic +$5,110
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum +$5,110
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels +$4,830
19" Panamera S Wheels +$600
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black +$4,460
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum +$4,460
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Color +$4,460
21" SportDesign Wheels +$2,980
Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest +$190
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic +$4,460
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheels +$150
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels +$470
Clear Taillights +$990
Rear 2+1 Seats +$1,000
Sport Tailpipes in Silver +$950
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silver +$3,490
Sport Tailpipes in Black +$950
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black +$3,860
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Gross weight5545 lbs.
Height56.0 in.
Length198.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1323 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Truffle Brown Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Cherry Metallic
  • Papaya Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • White
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Marsala, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
295/40R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
