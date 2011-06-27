2021 Porsche Panamera Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.9 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|325 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Torque
|331 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Sport Package
|+$5,450
|Assistance Package
|+$4,550
|Premium Package
|+$8,170
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|+$3,400
|Sport Chrono Package
|+$2,290
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|+$650
|Seat Base in Leather (Front)
|+$1,710
|Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Race-Tex
|+$800
|Roof Lining in Race-Tex
|+$1,690
|Personalized Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,320
|Air Vent Slats in Leather
|+$2,510
|Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)
|+$2,230
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$560
|Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leather
|+$850
|Interior Trim in Leather
|+$2,310
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$660
|Interior Trim in Deviated Leather
|+$2,750
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|+$570
|Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leather
|+$1,300
|Night Vision Assist
|+$2,410
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|+$660
|Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protection
|+$440
|Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,090
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control
|+$3,290
|Extended Dashboard Trim in Leather
|+$1,540
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,490
|Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,380
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|+$1,640
|Interior Trim in Dark Walnut
|+$1,000
|Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leather
|+$7,230
|Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching
|+$5,330
|Heated Steering Wheel in Paldao
|+$800
|USB Interface (Rear)
|+$170
|Heated Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|+$800
|Interior Trim in Sweetgum
|+$1,000
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|+$690
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|+$1,040
|Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plus
|+$420
|Interior Trim in Paldao
|+$2,460
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$3,370
|Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Package
|+$3,330
|Heated Steering Wheel in Sweetgum
|+$800
|Seat Centers in Deviated Leather
|+$2,070
|Luggage Compartment Cover in Race-Tex
|+$850
|GT Sport Steering Wheel
|+$330
|Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel
|+$590
|Massage Seat Function (Front)
|+$1,200
|Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System
|+$7,530
|Bose Surround Sound System
|+$1,600
|Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package
|+$1,780
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$2,040
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color
|+$2,160
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|+$4,070
|Cargo Management System
|+$440
|Ambient Lighting Plus
|+$860
|Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)
|+$2,020
|Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Color
|+$2,580
|Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$140
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
|+$420
|Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|+$540
|Central Tachometer in Luxor Beige
|+$420
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|+$1,310
|Exclusive Design Gear Selector
|+$990
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$280
|Ski Bag
|+$410
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$840
|Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$1,270
|Smoking Package
|+$90
|Interior Trim in Anthracite Abachi
|+$1,000
|Central Tachometer in White
|+$420
|Heated Steering Wheel in Anthracite Abachi
|+$800
|Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex w/Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
|+$1,470
|Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment w/Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|+$1,140
|Retractable Luggage Compartment Cover
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$840
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beige
|+$420
|Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protection
|+$340
|Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
|+$420
|Ambient Lighting
|+$500
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$1,020
|Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package
|+$2,020
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|+$1,020
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|+$660
|Storage Package
|yes
|Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum
|+$1,000
|Large Rear Center Console
|+$3,300
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum
|+$1,000
|Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment
|+$490
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|+$2,000
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|+$2,880
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$4,060
|Air Vent Slats Painted
|+$2,330
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|+$1,210
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$660
|Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|+$1,680
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|+$3,370
|Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
|+$550
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|+$1,210
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,040
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Vehicle Keys in Leather w/One Key Pouch in Leather
|+$690
|Soft Close Doors
|+$740
|Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|+$2,920
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|+$310
|Air Outlet Grilles in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,360
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$870
|Model Designation Painted
|+$350
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,380
|Vehicle Keys Painted w/One Key Pouch in Race-Tex
|+$540
|Surround View
|+$920
|Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$550
|LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$2,580
|SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber
|+$8,560
|Fuel Cap with Aluminum Look Finish
|+$160
|Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black
|+$270
|21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$5,500
|Window Trim in High Gloss Black
|+$420
|21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|+$5,500
|Door Handle Inlays Painted
|+$180
|Air Outlet Grilles Painted
|+$570
|Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glass
|+$1,370
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|21" Panamera SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum
|+$4,460
|Exterior Mirrors Painted
|+$550
|Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss)
|+$420
|LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,980
|Rear Wiper
|+$370
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|+$310
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|+$310
|LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|+$780
|21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum
|+$5,500
|21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels
|+$4,210
|21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels II
|+$5,220
|21" Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|+$5,500
|21" Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum
|+$5,500
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinum
|+$3,820
|SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$5,060
|SportDesign Package
|+$4,210
|21" Panamera Exclusive Design Wheels Painted in Satin Aurum
|+$5,110
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|+$310
|20" Panamera Style Wheels
|+$1,790
|21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$5,110
|SportDesign Side Skirts
|+$1,290
|20" Panamera Design Wheels
|+$2,180
|'PORSCHE' Logo in Black
|+$390
|21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$5,110
|20" Panamera Turbo Wheels
|+$1,790
|21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$5,110
|21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$5,110
|21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|+$4,830
|19" Panamera S Wheels
|+$600
|21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$4,460
|21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum
|+$4,460
|21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|+$4,460
|21" SportDesign Wheels
|+$2,980
|Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest
|+$190
|21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|+$4,460
|All-Season Tires for 20" Wheels
|+$150
|All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels
|+$470
|Clear Taillights
|+$990
|Rear 2+1 Seats
|+$1,000
|Sport Tailpipes in Silver
|+$950
|Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silver
|+$3,490
|Sport Tailpipes in Black
|+$950
|Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black
|+$3,860
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4222 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5545 lbs.
|Height
|56.0 in.
|Length
|198.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|47.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1323 lbs.
|Wheel base
|116.1 in.
|Width
|78.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|295/40R19 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2021 Porsche Panamera Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 1999
- Used Kia Carnival 2006
- Used Audi Q7 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2004
- Used Ford Taurus 2006
- Used BMW M3 2001
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Audi RS 3 2019
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2019
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L News
- Ford Escape 2021
- Acura RDX 2021
- 2021 Subaru Outback
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek
- GMC Yukon XL 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Ford F-150
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2021 Ridgeline
Other models to consider
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Nissan Versa
- 2021 GT-R
- Nissan Sentra 2021
- 2021 Nissan Armada
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- 2020 Rogue
- 2021 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan LEAF 2021
- 2021 Nissan Murano
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2021 Toyota Highlander
- 2021 Lexus RX 350
- 2021 Telluride
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Model Y
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- Tesla Model X 2021
- Toyota 4Runner 2021
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Subaru Ascent News
- 2022 Toyota 4Runner News
- 2022 GMC Yukon News
- 2022 Cadillac CT5 News
- 2022 Toyota Camry News
Other models
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Littleton CO
- Used Kia Niro Cary NC
- Used INFINITI QX80 Stamford CT
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Cape Coral FL
- Used Volkswagen Eos Glendale CA
- Used Toyota Camry Escondido CA
- Used Subaru BRZ Elk Grove CA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Stamford CT
- Used Volvo XC90 Glendale AZ
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach Palmdale CA
- Used Kia Sedona Killeen TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sterling Heights MI
- Used Cadillac CT5 Sunnyvale CA
- Used Toyota Prius v Roseville CA
- Used Saturn Aura Oceanside CA
- Used Lexus LS 460 Glendale CA
- Used Nissan Titan XD Escondido CA
- Used Mazda CX-5 Rapid City SD
- Used Chevrolet SSR Elk Grove CA
- Used Kia Seltos Thornton CO
- Used Dodge Challenger Glendale CA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Yonkers NY
- Used Lamborghini Aventador Oceanside CA
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Pasadena TX
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Visalia CA
- Used Subaru XV Crosstrek Cary NC
- Used Toyota Avalon Kent WA
- Used Dodge Caliber Burlington VT
- Used Lexus RX 400h Joliet IL
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Littleton CO