2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP range: $103,800 - $198,100
5 out of 5 stars(1)
Total MSRP$105,150
Edmunds suggests you pay$102,823
2021 Porsche Panamera video

SPEAKER: Switzerland is a land of natural beauty and a world-famous auto show. As Porsche debuts the Panamera Sport Turismo in Geneva, we take a 360-degree look inside the trunk. The origins of the Panamera Sport Turismo-- here on the Porsche stand in Geneva-- go all the way back to 2012 and the Paris Auto Show. Porsche developed a wagon concept that proved so popular they decided to build it. The Sport Turismo basically adds a larger trunk to the standard Panamera-- 0.7 cubic feet bigger, to be exact. And if you peer through the center there, you'll see there's now an extra seat, although the fifth passenger does get a bit of a bum steer, if you'll pardon the pun. But some people may say that a Porsche wagon is a bit of a niche too far, particularly in the US, but we're not so sure. All it does is take the excellent Panamera and add an extra dose of practicality and an extra dose of novelty. We really like it. We think it might have a bit of a cult following. Subscribe to the Edmunds YouTube channel for more 360-degree experiences. [CHATTER]

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 360° Experience

NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Porsche Panamera, but since the 2021 Porsche Panamera is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Edmunds’ Alistair Weaver gives us a 360-degree look inside the trunk of the new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show.

FAQ

Is the Porsche Panamera a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Panamera both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Panamera ranges from 14.2 to 15.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche Panamera. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Porsche Panamera?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche Panamera:

  • More power for Panamera GTS, Turbo S and Turbo S E-Hybrid
  • Panamera 4S now available as E-Hybrid
  • Larger battery pack for more consistent power and increased range in hybrid models
  • Part of the second Panamera generation introduced for 2017
Is the Porsche Panamera reliable?

To determine whether the Porsche Panamera is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Panamera. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Panamera's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Porsche Panamera a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Porsche Panamera is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Panamera and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Panamera is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche Panamera?

The least-expensive 2021 Porsche Panamera is the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $103,800.

Other versions include:

  • 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) which starts at $103,800
  • 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) which starts at $107,800
  • 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) which starts at $108,300
  • 4S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) which starts at $113,300
  • 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) which starts at $117,300
  • 4S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) which starts at $124,600
  • Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) which starts at $187,700
  • Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) which starts at $191,700
  • Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) which starts at $198,100
What are the different models of Porsche Panamera?

If you're interested in the Porsche Panamera, the next question is, which Panamera model is right for you? Panamera variants include 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), and 4S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM). For a full list of Panamera models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Porsche Panamera

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 4S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 4S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), and 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM). Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid models are available with a 2.9 L-liter plug-in hybrid engine or a 4.0 L-liter plug-in hybrid engine, with output up to 690 hp, depending on engine type. The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed automated manual. The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Panamera Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Strong acceleration from V6, V8 and hybrid models
  • Handles more like a sports car than a large sedan
  • Refined interior design with the latest technology
  • Decent practicality thanks to hatchback and wagon body styles

Cons

  • Only two rear seats are standard (a middle seat is optional)
  • Infotainment system trails the competition

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Panamera Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 4 E-Hybrid, Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM)

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $105,150. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is trending $2,327 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,327 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $102,823.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM)

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $109,150. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is trending $3,510 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,510 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $105,640.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is 3.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM)

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $109,650. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is trending $58 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $58 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $109,592.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is 0.1% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM)

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $114,650. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is trending $2,540 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,540 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $112,110.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM)

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $118,650. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is trending $3,819 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,819 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $114,831.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is 3.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM)

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $125,950. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is trending $2,794 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,794 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $123,156.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM)

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $189,050. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is trending $4,215 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,215 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $184,835.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM)

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $193,050. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is trending $6,228 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,228 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $186,822.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is 3.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM)

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $199,450. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is trending $4,448 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,448 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $195,002.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Porsche Panamera Panamera Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Porsche for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: 4 E-Hybrid, Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
22 mpg compined MPG,
21 city MPG/24 highway MPG

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
19 mpg compined MPG,
18 city MPG/22 highway MPG

2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
19 mpg compined MPG,
18 city MPG/22 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG22
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.9 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase116.1 in.
Length198.8 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.1 in.
Curb Weight4967 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Porsche Panamera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

