The Porsche Panamera packs Porsche performance into a more usable body than the historic coupes that built the brand's reputation. Available with a V6, V8 or hybrid powertrain, in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, as a sedan or liftback, and in regular or long-wheelbase versions, the Panamera offers a staggering array of choices. And based on our experience, they're all good to drive.
2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid
2021 Porsche Panamera Review
- Strong acceleration from V6, V8 and hybrid models
- Handles more like a sports car than a large sedan
- Refined interior design with the latest technology
- Decent practicality thanks to hatchback and wagon body styles
- Only two rear seats are standard (a middle seat is optional)
- Infotainment system trails the competition
- More power for Panamera GTS, Turbo S and Turbo S E-Hybrid
- Panamera 4S now available as E-Hybrid
- Larger battery pack for more consistent power and increased range in hybrid models
- Part of the second Panamera generation introduced for 2017
The Porsche 911 is easily one of the best sports cars in history, but like many coupes of its kind, it's not very practical. The cargo compartment is small and the rear seats aren't even suitable for most children. The good news is if you're seeking similar thrills with the convenience of a sedan, you're in luck. The 2021 Porsche Panamera masterfully fills that role.
Like the 911 lineup, the Panamera is offered in a dizzying array of choices. There are three available body styles plus eight trim levels that deliver varying degrees of performance. For 2021, some Panamera models receive power increases, hybrid models gain larger batteries, a new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid debuts, and last year's Panamera Turbo becomes the more powerful Turbo S.
Whichever Panamera you choose, you're guaranteed to get one of the best sport luxury sedans available. Check out our Expert Rating below to get our in-depth analysis of this year's Panamera.
Our verdict
How does the Panamera drive?
And it's not just straight-line performance that the Panamera does well. Steering response and accuracy are among the best in class, as is the way it moves around corners. The Panamera is always composed, sure-footed and nimble. The base model won't bend the laws of physics like the higher-performance spec models do, but there's more than enough athleticism to uphold Porsche's performance reputation. And when you're not out for thrills, the car just works the way you'd expect any luxury sedan to.
The only small criticism we'd add is a heavier-than-usual accelerator pedal. It's something you may adjust to over time even if we weren't able to after a week of driving.
How comfortable is the Panamera?
The climate control interface is fussier than it needs to be, with touchscreen-controlled vents that look cool but are less convenient than simple manually pointable vents. The system itself offers ample cooling capacity, and the heated seats and ventilation function effectively. As far as noise goes, there's an ever-present faint hum of road noise. However, wind and ambient noise on the highway is all but absent, and the engine is well muffled when you're just cruising.
How’s the interior?
There's plenty of space in the Panamera up front. There's less in back compared to the rest of the class unless you opt for the long-wheelbase model. The driver's seat and steering column have an excellent range of basic adjustments to accommodate drivers of almost all sizes. The view out of the back window is slightly obscured by the rear headrests, but surround-view camera coverage makes this a non-issue at parking lot speeds. Visibility out of the front is excellent.
Getting in and out of the Panamera is easy. The doors don't have traditional detents but will stay open in any position you want. They also close with ease. Our test car had the soft-close door option, which will even finish closing the door for you if it's not shut all the way.
How’s the tech?
The main screen is responsive and easy to control. We love the gauge cluster pod that can cue up a small navigation screen. But we're less impressed with the smartphone accommodations. Bluetooth took a little longer to connect in our testing than in other cars. We also found our test smartphone got hot in the wireless charger, which also failed to provide adequate charging power while our phone was in use. And there aren't many options for charging beyond that. Our test Panamera lacked standard USB ports for rear passengers, which is disappointing for a flagship luxury sedan.
Advanced driver aids are almost all optional in the Panamera, which is unusual for a luxury brand. When we've tested Porsche's aids, we found them to be mostly well tuned to avoid false alarms.
How’s the storage?
The Sport Turismo's cargo space is only marginally bigger, but its lower liftover height and upright hatch allow easier loading of bulky items. The door pockets, bins and glovebox are all on the small side, leaving you limited options for your personal items.
Car seat anchors are a little hard to locate — they're very deep within the slits in the seat. The top tethers for front-facing seats are fairly accessible, but the cargo cover in back has to be removed in order to route them through. The limited rear legroom will also limit the size of the seat that this car will accommodate unless you get the Executive long-wheelbase model.
How’s the fuel economy?
On our evaluation route, which includes a fair amount of highway roads, we achieved a promising 24.6 mpg. At least this indicates to us that the Panamera should have no issue achieving its EPA estimates.
Is the Panamera a good value?
Porsche's warranty coverage is standard for the class with four years/50,000 miles of basic and powertrain coverage. Roadside assistance runs for the same duration.
Wildcard
Which Panamera does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche Panamera models
The 2021 Porsche Panamera comes in three body styles: the regular Panamera sedan, which actually has a hatchback-style trunk; a longer-wheelbase Executive model with additional rear seat legroom; and the Sport Turismo, which has a wagon-like profile and additional cargo space. There are also many trim levels available that are distinguished by different drivetrains and features, but not in every body style. These include the base Panamera, Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Panamera
Besides the typical items expected of any luxury sedan, the base Panamera standard feature highlights include:
- Turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 (325 horsepower, 331 lb-ft of torque)
- Eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the rear wheels
- Adaptive suspension (adjusts to help improve ride comfort and handling)
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated front seats
- 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Navigation system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration
- Wireless charging pad
- 10-speaker audio system
- Driver aids include:
- Front and rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the vehicle back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
Panamera 4
The Panamera 4 includes all of the above and adds all-wheel drive.
Panamera 4S
The Panamera 4S is identical to the Panamera 4 but increases power output to 443 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. It also has:
- Air suspension (adjusts to lower or raise the vehicle's ride height)
Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid that is both greener and meaner (thanks to more power). Added enhancements include:
- V6 engine, electric motor and rechargeable battery pack produce a total of 462 hp and 516 lb-ft
- EPA-estimated 19 miles of all-electric driving range on a full charge
Panamera 4S E-Hybrid
The new Panamera 4S E-Hybrid upgrades the 4 E-Hybrid with a power increase to 552 hp and 553 lb-ft. You also get:
- Upgraded brakes
- Sport Chrono package (analog clock/stopwatch atop the dashboard, drive mode switch on the steering wheel, and launch control)
Panamera GTS
The Panamera GTS is the first step into the higher-performing eight-cylinder models and brings:
- Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (473 hp, 457 lb-ft)
- All-wheel drive
- Sport exhaust system
- Lower ride height
- Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- Unique sporty styling touches
- Upgraded front seats
Panamera Turbo S
The Turbo S trim replaces the previous Panamera Turbo model. Standard upgrades include:
- Upgraded turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (620 hp, 604 lb-ft)
- All-wheel drive
- Ceramic-composite brake rotors
- Rear-wheel steering (enhance steering response and handling agility)
- Torque-vectoring for the AWD system (enhances handling agility)
- Heated rear seats
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
Finally, at the top of the lineup, the Turbo S E-Hybrid combines the Turbo V8 and E-Hybrid and adds:
- Power increase to 690 hp and 641 lb-ft
- Second air-conditioning system to cool the car while it's parked
- 14-speaker Bose audio system
The Panamera is also available with a wide range of additional technology, safety and customization-oriented features. These include but are not limited to:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the vehicle and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Soft-close doors
- Night vision camera system
- Middle rear seat
- Ventilated seats
- Massaging seats
- Premium audio
2021 Porsche Panamera video
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 360° Experience
NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Porsche Panamera, but since the 2021 Porsche Panamera is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
- MPG & Fuel
- Electric + Gas (Combined City & Hwy): 52 MPGe
- Gas Only (Combined City & Hwy): 22 MPG
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.1 gal. capacity
- Battery & Range
- Time To Charge Battery (At 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.: 3.0 hr.
- EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.: 19 mi.
- Gas Range in Miles (Cty/Hwy): 443.1/506.4 mi.
- Seating
- 4 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed automated manual
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 455 hp @ 5400 rpm
- Torque: 516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 198.8 in. / Height: 56.1 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 85.2 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 76.3 in.
- Curb Weight: 4967 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 14.2 cu.ft.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Panamera safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning and Intervention
- Warns you if you try to move into a lane with another car in the blind spot and even applies minor steering corrections.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you when a front collision is imminent. Automatic emergency braking also applies the brakes, depending on the severity.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjusts the speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front, allowing for a safe space between cars.
Porsche Panamera vs. the competition
2021 Porsche Panamera
2021 BMW M5
Porsche Panamera vs. BMW M5
You get a lot more with a BMW M5 compared to the Panamera. The BMW packs 600 horsepower and more standard features, and with a starting price slightly less than the Panamera 4S, it definitely holds a price advantage. Going with the Porsche, though, gives you greater flexibility with body styles and options.
Porsche Panamera vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
There are other, more affordable Mercedes-AMG GT sedans in the lineup, but our pick goes to the V8-powered AMG GT 63. It costs more than the Panamera GTS and has more power and traditional Mercedes luxury, but it isn't quite as athletic.
Porsche Panamera vs. Audi RS 7
The Audi RS 7 (or the less expensive S7) is a great alternative to the Panamera. For similar money, you'll get more standard features from the RS 7, and the 591-horsepower V8 should get your blood pumping just as hard.
2021 Porsche Panamera First Impressions
First, caveat lector: We've only driven the new 4S E-Hybrid so far. And the one we did drive was quite a ... uniquely specced car. It was also a German-market model. That means not only did the navigation not work here in the U.S., but all sorts of bits from the exhaust to the engine tuning are ever so slightly different from the eventual U.S. model.
Other than being a trifle more Deutsch than the Panamera you'll eventually be able to buy, our ride's mashup of "all the features" made it an odd duck. As an Executive model, it came with 5.9 inches added to the wheelbase, making it only about 3 inches shorter than a BMW 7 Series. In current models, that added length also comes with about 150 extra pounds of mass.
On top of that, our 4S E-Hybrid has 552 total system horsepower, carbon-ceramic brakes, the Sport Chrono package and summer tires. We were given an executive car set up for track duty. Which makes no sense. Of course, that's the joy of Porsche: You can spec your car in deeply nonsensical ways if it brings you joy.
The point of lending us this particular sled was to illustrate the numerous minor improvements Porsche has made to the Panamera and E-Hybrid lineups. Basically every part of the driver's interface with the road has been breathed on, from software to hardware, suspension to drivetrain to steering, in an effort to make the car both more comfortable in Normal mode and more drivable in Sport or Sport Plus.
The battery pack is bigger for 2021 (up to 17.9 kWh from 14.1), which Porsche says provides more all-electric range plus more consistent electric boost to acceleration. The regenerative braking system has been redesigned as well. On top of performing more unobtrusively, it can now apparently generate up to 12 kilowatts of charging during aggressive driving. That's better than a Level 2 charger.
The new 4S E-Hybrid's acceleration is only a few tenths off the current Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, with a maximum claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds (3.6 seconds for the Executive). That kind of power in a car that's likely to tip the scales over 5,000 pounds made us glad for the carbon ceramics, even if they did make limo stops in the long-wheelbase Executive devilishly hard. (Did we mention nobody would spec a Panamera this way?)
And there's no getting away from the fact that this is a very large car. It's long and heavy, and at low speed or in parking lots, you can't escape your awareness of its size. But on a back road, that nonsensical spec turns into magic. Thrown into Sport Plus, the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Executive suddenly feels lighter and smaller. Almost small enough that it seems the whole name wouldn't fit across the back.
All of Porsche's trickery turns out to be a force for good, from the stronger power stabilizer bars to the active suspension to the retuned steering feel and revised regen/mechanical brake handoff. It's a big car that's easy and fun to drive hard and fast. It's a cliché to say it, but the car inspires confidence. In our hands, the P4SEHE monstered some incredibly tight mountain roads without putting a hair out of place.
A car this long and heavy shouldn't corner so sharply or so flat. It shouldn't brake so quickly into turns or accelerate out of them so aggressively. It feels like cheating. But who cares when you're smiling?
The Panamera has never been a slob in any of its iterations, but it's still impressive that Porsche manages to continue to refine and improve the formula and make a plug-in hybrid sedan feel like a true sports car.
The occasionally grabby low-speed behavior of those massive carbon-ceramic brakes aside, we had very, very few complaints. Porsche's efforts with the car's suspension were designed to create a wider window between comfort and sport settings, and they succeeded. The ride won't be mistaken for an S-Class, but in Normal mode it does an admirable job evening out bumps. The Executive's longer wheelbase certainly helped as well. The trade-off is noticeable body motion if you forget to switch to Sport before tackling a corner. Few cars change personality so completely at the push of a button.
Porsche's seats are generally quite good across the lineup (except the fixed buckets, which are a nightmare and anyone who tells you otherwise has been brainwashed or bought), and these were no exception. We had no complaints after four hours behind the wheel, and we appreciated both the halfway-decent massage function and fully decent seat ventilation. The seat cushion may feel a touch narrow, but when you start cornering hard you'll wind up wishing for more bolstering.
The Executive's rear seats are deep and comfortable, almost like a padded, leather-wrapped Adirondack. Executive seating in more dedicated luxury cars often includes a fully reclining seat, but in the Porsche you'll have to settle for a reclining backrest. You'll still get heating, ventilation and massage, though.
If we have a complaint on the comfort front, it's road noise. This may be down to the more performance-oriented tires Porsche has made available, but for a car that's otherwise so comfortable, and that can run silently in EV mode, the noise over cracks and bumps on the freeway felt out of character.
Porsche doesn't have official EPA range numbers yet, but maximum range is sure to increase from the current 14 miles. Even at 75% charge, our car estimated more than 20 miles of available electric range (but remember, German model, not final, YMMV, etc.). It seems likely that if it's left plugged in overnight, you'll be able to handle an average commute without ever firing up the V6. And while the car isn't very electrifying to drive without the gas motor switched on, it's certainly more than passable as a commuter.
Porsche hasn't done much to the interior beyond a new steering wheel and a new clock face (which you'll be able to buy as a matching watch from Porsche Design, of course), so our basic praises and complaints about the interior still stand. Construction and materials are impeccable, and there's a surprising amount of room up front (and a perhaps unsurprising amount of room in the back of the Executive model, which is Legroom City). But visibility runs the gamut from "eh" to "is there a car behind me?" and the low-set windows make the interior feel tighter than it really is. Oh, and the piano black center console creates blinding glare if the sun hits it just right. Invest in some polarized lenses if you're picking up a Panamera in sunny Southern California.
Again, not much has changed. Porsche is pushing improvements to voice commands and has introduced wireless Apple CarPlay, but our German-spec tester and 3-year-old Samsung mobile didn't really allow us to test either. A full verdict will have to wait until we get a U.S. model in for official testing sometime next year.
The driver aids still work quite well, and the optional Burmester stereo is still superb. But there are also still a lot of capacitive touch buttons that are distracting to use and a touchscreen infotainment system that simply isn't as intuitive or technically impressive as the best of what competitors have to offer. It's a car that works best if you're willing to set it and forget it. If you're a fidgeter, it's a bit bothersome. Especially with steering this sharp: Let your attention drift and you're likely to wind up in the next lane.
The Porsche Panamera does a better job of being all things to all people than it has any right to. It's a comfortable sedan; it's a sharp, confident sports car; it's a plug-in capable of short stints of all-electric driving (if you spec it that way); and it's very, very good at almost everything it does.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Panamera a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Porsche Panamera?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche Panamera:
- More power for Panamera GTS, Turbo S and Turbo S E-Hybrid
- Panamera 4S now available as E-Hybrid
- Larger battery pack for more consistent power and increased range in hybrid models
- Part of the second Panamera generation introduced for 2017
Is the Porsche Panamera reliable?
Is the 2021 Porsche Panamera a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche Panamera?
What are the different models of Porsche Panamera?
2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid Overview
The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 4S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 4S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM), and 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8AM). Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid models are available with a 2.9 L-liter plug-in hybrid engine or a 4.0 L-liter plug-in hybrid engine, with output up to 690 hp, depending on engine type. The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed automated manual. The 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Panamera Plug-in Hybrid 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Panamera Plug-in Hybrid.
Pros
- Strong acceleration from V6, V8 and hybrid models
- Handles more like a sports car than a large sedan
- Refined interior design with the latest technology
- Decent practicality thanks to hatchback and wagon body styles
Cons
- Only two rear seats are standard (a middle seat is optional)
- Infotainment system trails the competition
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Panamera Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 4 E-Hybrid, Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Porsche Panamera Plug-in Hybrid?
