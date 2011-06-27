  1. Home
2021 Porsche Panamera Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Porsche Panamera

Base

4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Porsche Financial Services.

    2.49% APR financing for 12 months at $84.46 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 48 months at $21.91 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.75 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 72 months at $14.97 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.49%3604/01/202106/30/2021
    2.49%7204/01/202106/30/2021
    2.49%6004/01/202106/30/2021
    2.49%4804/01/202106/30/2021
    2.49%1204/01/202106/30/2021
All 2021 Porsche Panamera Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Turbo S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Turbo S Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4S Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4 Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GTS Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

