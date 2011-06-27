  1. Home
2020 Porsche Panamera 4 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$91,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)450.3/616.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Torque330 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$91,800
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$91,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$91,800
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$91,800
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designationyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Power Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Smoking Packageyes
USB Interface (Rear)yes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Luggage Compartment Cover in Alcantarayes
Personalized Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyes
Interior Trim in Sweetgumyes
Ski Bagyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Comfort Accessyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Ambient Lighting Plusyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyes
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Paldaoyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Black Brushed Aluminumyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Birchyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment w/Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front)yes
Ionizeryes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Head-Up Displayyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Storage Packageyes
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Traffic Sign Recognitionyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$91,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$91,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$91,800
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
19" Panamera S Wheelsyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather w/One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
20" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crestyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
'PORSCHE' Logo in Blackyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Rear 2+1 Seatsyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Air Intake Grilles Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
SportDesign Packageyes
Vehicle Keys Painted w/One Key Pouch in Alcantarayes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Air Outlet Grilles Paintedyes
Door Handle Inlays Paintedyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinumyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyes
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss)yes
Rear Wiperyes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Maximum cargo capacity47.3 cu.ft.
Length198.8 in.
Curb weight4236 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Maximum payload1121 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Papaya Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$91,800
295/40R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$91,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$91,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

