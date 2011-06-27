  1. Home
2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$155,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.6/545.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$155,500
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque567 lb-ft @ 1960 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$155,500
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Assistance Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$155,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$155,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$155,500
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edgingyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beigeyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
USB Interface (Rear)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yes
Ski Bagyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Yellowyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Deviated Color Selection - Orangeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Paldaoyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Birchyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front)yes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Storage Packageyes
Deviated Color Selection - Truffle Brownyes
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber (Front and Rear)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Deletion of "turbo" Designation on Headrestsyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Deviated Color Selection - Agate Greyyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
115-volt Power Socket in Rear Luggage Compartmentyes
Smoking Packageyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Night Vision Assistyes
Personalized Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Blueyes
Deviated Color Selection - Whiteyes
Interior Trim in Sweetgumyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Ambient Lighting Plusyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Packageyes
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beigeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Marsalayes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum in Blackyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Ionizeryes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Deviated Color Selection - Saddle Brownyes
Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Speed Limit Indicatoryes
Deviated Color Selection - Creamyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Deviated Color Selection - Cohiba Brownyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Greenyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$155,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$155,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$155,500
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Preparation for Exterior in Custom Coloryes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
Exterior in Color to Sampleyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
'PORSCHE' Logo in Blackyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Air Intake Grilles Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
SportDesign Packageyes
Preparation for Custom Coloryes
Summer Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Door Handle Inlays Paintedyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Vehicle Key in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinumyes
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyes
Air Outlet Grilles Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Alcantarayes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Tire Valve in Blackyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Maximum cargo capacity49.0 cu.ft.
Length198.8 in.
Curb weight4486 lbs.
Gross weight5930 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.3 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
Maximum payload1444 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Exterior Colors
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Marsala, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$155,500
315/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$155,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$155,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

