2019 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$115,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$115,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$115,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.6/616.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$115,300
Torque405 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower440 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$115,300
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$115,300
Premium Pacakge Plusyes
Premium Packageyes
Assistance Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$115,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$115,300
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$115,300
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$115,300
Deviated Color Selection - Agate Greyyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edgingyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beigeyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Power Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Smoking Packageyes
USB Interface (Rear)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Night Vision Assistyes
Personalized Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Blueyes
Deviated Color Selection - Whiteyes
Interior Trim in Sweetgumyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Ski Bagyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Yellowyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Comfort Accessyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Deviated Color Selection - Orangeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyes
Ambient Lighting Plusyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beigeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Marsalayes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum in Blackyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Paldaoyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Birchyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Ionizeryes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Head-Up Displayyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Deviated Color Selection - Saddle Brownyes
Large Rear Center Consoleyes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Storage Packageyes
Deviated Color Selection - Truffle Brownyes
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Speed Limit Indicatoryes
Deviated Color Selection - Creamyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber (Front and Rear)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Cohiba Brownyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Greenyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$115,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$115,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$115,300
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$115,300
19" Panamera Wheelsyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Preparation for Custom Coloryes
Summer Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Preparation for Exterior in Custom Coloryes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Air Outlet Grilles Paintedyes
20" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
Door Handle Inlays Paintedyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Exterior in Color to Sampleyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Deletion of "executive" Designation on D-Pillaryes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Vehicle Key in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
'PORSCHE' Logo in Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Air Outlet Grilles Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Alcantarayes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Air Intake Grilles Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Rear Wiperyes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
SportDesign Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$115,300
Maximum cargo capacity52.6 cu.ft.
Length204.7 in.
Curb weight4365 lbs.
Gross weight5610 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Maximum payload1245 lbs.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$115,300
Exterior Colors
  • Chalk
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
Interior Colors
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Marsala, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$115,300
Performance tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
295/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$115,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$115,300
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

