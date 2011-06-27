  1. Home
2019 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$97,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$97,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)450.3/616.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$97,100
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$97,100
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$97,100
Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$97,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$97,100
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$97,100
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,100
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edgingyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beigeyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Power Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
USB Interface (Rear)yes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yes
Ski Bagyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Yellowyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Comfort Accessyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Deviated Color Selection - Orangeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Paldaoyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Birchyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front)yes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Deviated Color Selection - Truffle Brownyes
Storage Packageyes
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber (Front and Rear)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Deviated Color Selection - Agate Greyyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
115-volt Power Socket in Rear Luggage Compartmentyes
Smoking Packageyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Night Vision Assistyes
Personalized Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Blueyes
Deviated Color Selection - Whiteyes
Interior Trim in Sweetgumyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Ambient Lighting Plusyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Packageyes
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beigeyes
Deviated Color Selection - Marsalayes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum in Blackyes
Ionizeryes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyes
Deviated Color Selection - Saddle Brownyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Deviated Color Selection - Creamyes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Speed Limit Indicatoryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Deviated Color Selection - Cohiba Brownyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Greenyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$97,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,100
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,100
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Preparation for Exterior in Custom Coloryes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
19" Panamera S Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
Exterior in Color to Sampleyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
'PORSCHE' Logo in Blackyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Air Intake Grilles Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
SportDesign Packageyes
Preparation for Custom Coloryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Air Outlet Grilles Paintedyes
Door Handle Inlays Paintedyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Vehicle Key in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinumyes
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyes
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Alcantarayes
Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss)yes
Tire Valve in Blackyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$97,100
Maximum cargo capacity49.0 cu.ft.
Length198.8 in.
Curb weight4144 lbs.
Gross weight5621 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.3 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Maximum payload1477 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$97,100
Exterior Colors
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Marsala, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$97,100
Performance tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
295/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$97,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$97,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

