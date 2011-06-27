  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. 2019 Porsche Panamera
  5. 2019 Porsche Panamera Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Porsche Panamera Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Panamera
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Panameras for sale
MSRP Starting at
$102,900
Save as much as $21,023
Select your model:

Some quality issues for a premium brand

Marcelo Mayorga, 07/20/2019
4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)
16 of 21 people found this review helpful

Before owning a Panamera y had a MB C43. I was really expecting the switch to be a leap in all possible ways but it wasn’t. The Panamera is a beautiful car, don’t get me wrong, but there are things that really disappointed me. Entertainment system has issues: My phone don’t reconnect with Bluetooth and have to force it manually, voice commands are the slowest ever (you would say “take me home” and takes a life until it comes with something).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Panameras for sale

Related 2019 Porsche Panamera Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars