2019 Porsche Panamera Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Marcelo Mayorga , 07/20/2019 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)

Before owning a Panamera y had a MB C43. I was really expecting the switch to be a leap in all possible ways but it wasn’t. The Panamera is a beautiful car, don’t get me wrong, but there are things that really disappointed me. Entertainment system has issues: My phone don’t reconnect with Bluetooth and have to force it manually, voice commands are the slowest ever (you would say “take me home” and takes a life until it comes with something).