2019 Porsche Panamera Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
Engine TypeGasHybridGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual8-speed automated manual8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG222319
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual8-speed automated manual8-speed automated manual
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpgno16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)450.3/639.9 mi.0/0 mi.379.2/545.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.21.1 gal.23.7 gal.
Combined MPG222319
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
EPA Combined MPGeno51 mi.no
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)no3 hr.no
EPA kWh/100 mino65no
EPA Electricity Rangeno14 mi.no
Engine
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm516 lb-ft @ 1100 rpm457 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.9 l4.0 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 5400 rpm457 hp @ 6000 rpm453 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.no
Valves242432
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasHybridGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V8
cylinder deactivationnonoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
cornering lightsnonoyes
adaptive headlightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
Assistance Packageyesyesyes
Premium Packageyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Packageyesnono
Premium Package Plusyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
150 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
extended cabin heating/coolingnoyesno
simulated suede steering wheelnonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Deviated Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Power Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
USB Interface (Rear)yesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yesyesyes
Ski Bagyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Yellowyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyesyesyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryesyesyes
Interior Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Comfort Accessyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Paldaoyesyesyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyesyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyesyesno
Deviated Color Selection - Orangeyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Paldaoyesyesyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Birchyesyesyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment w/Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyesyesyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front)yesyesyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Truffle Brownyesyesyes
Storage Packageyesyesyes
Extended Dashboard Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyesyesyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Agate Greyyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Ambient Lightingyesyesyes
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantarayesyesno
Night Vision Assistyesyesyes
Personalized Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Cargo Management Systemyesyesyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leatheryesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Blueyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Whiteyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Sweetgumyesyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyesyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Ambient Lighting Plusyesyesyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyesyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyesyesyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Marsalayesyesyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayesyesno
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyesyesyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum in Blackyesyesno
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryesyesyes
Ionizeryesyesyes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Saddle Brownyesyesyes
Head-Up Displayyesyesyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyesyesyes
Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyesyesno
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Creamyesyesyes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Speed Limit Indicatoryesyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Cohiba Brownyesyesyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyesyesyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Greenyesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Chalknonoyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Carmine Rednonoyes
Central Tachometer in Carmine Rednonoyes
Interior Trim in High Gloss Blacknonoyes
Steering Wheel in Leathernonoyes
Central Tachometer in Chalknonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesno
14 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
leather/alcantaranonoyes
sport front seatsnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
driver seat thigh extensionnonoyes
14 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyesyesyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyesyesyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
Preparation for Exterior in Custom Coloryesyesyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyesyesyes
19" Panamera S Wheelsyesyesno
20" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyesyesyes
Exterior in Color to Sampleyesyesyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Model Designation Paintedyesyesyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyesyesno
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyesyesno
'PORSCHE' Logo in Blackyesyesno
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyesnoyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryesyesno
Rear 2+1 Seatsyesyesyes
Soft Close Doorsyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryesyesno
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyesyesyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyesyesno
Air Intake Grilles Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesno
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyesyesyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyesyesyes
SportDesign Packageyesyesno
Preparation for Custom Coloryesyesyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyesyesno
Air Outlet Grilles Paintedyesyesyes
Door Handle Inlays Paintedyesyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyesyesyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyesnono
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Vehicle Key in Leather w/Key Pouch in Leatheryesyesyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyesyesyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinumyesyesyes
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyesyesno
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyesno
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyesyesyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Alcantarayesyesyes
Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss)yesyesno
Tire Valve in Blackyesyesno
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesno
Rear Wiperyesyesyes
Air Intake Grilles Paintedyesyesno
Summer Tires for 21" Wheelsnoyesno
Brake Calipers in Blacknoyesno
7.2 kW Onboard Chargernoyesno
Summer Tires for 20" Wheelsnoyesyes
Deletion of "GTS" Logo on Front Doorsnonoyes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
Maximum cargo capacity47.3 cu.ft.44.0 cu.ft.47.3 cu.ft.
Length198.8 in.198.8 in.198.9 in.
Curb weight4001 lbs.4784 lbs.4398 lbs.
Gross weight5269 lbs.5974 lbs.5698 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.56.0 in.55.8 in.
Maximum payload1268 lbs.1190 lbs.1300 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.116.1 in.116.1 in.
Width76.3 in.76.3 in.76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
Exterior Colors
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Mamba Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Black, leather/alcantara
  • Black/Carmine Red, leather/alcantara
  • Black/Chalk, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
Performance tiresyesyesyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesno
295/40R Z tiresyesyesno
315/35R Z tiresnonoyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$86,300
Starting MSRP
$102,900
Starting MSRP
$128,300
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Componentno8 yr./ 100000 mi.no

