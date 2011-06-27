Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|EPA Combined MPGe
|46 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 1100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.9 l
|Horsepower
|462 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|Assistance Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|Dark Walnut Interior Package
|yes
|Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Anthracite Birch Interior Package
|yes
|Sweetgum Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plus
|yes
|Power Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Package
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Paldao Interior Package
|yes
|USB Interface (Rear)
|yes
|Carbon Interior Package
|yes
|Night Vision Assist
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birch
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgum
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Ski Bag
|yes
|Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)
|yes
|Bose Surround Sound System
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leather
|yes
|Comfort Access
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo
|yes
|Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldao
|yes
|Central Tachometer in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Roof Lining in Alcantara
|yes
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package
|yes
|Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|yes
|Ionizer
|yes
|Central Tachometer in White
|yes
|Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plus
|yes
|Storage Package
|yes
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Massage Seat Function (Front)
|yes
|Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Speed Limit Indicator
|yes
|Ambient Lighting w/Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartment
|yes
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround View
|yes
|21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|yes
|Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glass
|yes
|Tinted LED Taillights
|yes
|19" Panamera S Wheels
|yes
|Air Outlet Grilles Painted
|yes
|20" Panamera Turbo Wheels
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|yes
|21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Model Designation Painted
|yes
|21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|yes
|Window Trim in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Supply Cable for Hardwired Installation
|yes
|21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|All-Season Tires for 21" Wheels
|yes
|Vehicle Cable (25 ft.)
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation and "executive" Designation on D-Pillar
|yes
|21" Sport Design Wheels
|yes
|20" Panamera Design Wheels
|yes
|SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socket
|yes
|21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinum
|yes
|LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|21" SportDesign Wheels
|yes
|Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socket
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|SportDesign Side Skirts
|yes
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socket
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors Painted
|yes
|SportDesign Package
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|Length
|198.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4828 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.2 in.
|Wheel base
|116.1 in.
|Width
|76.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|Performance tires
|yes
|19 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|295/40R Z tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$104,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
