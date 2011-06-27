  1. Home
Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$160,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$160,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$160,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.6/592.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$160,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque567 lb-ft @ 1960 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$160,000
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$160,000
Assistance Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$160,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$160,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$160,000
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$160,000
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Sweetgum Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Interior Package Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Smoking Packageyes
Paldao Interior Packageyes
USB Interface (Rear)yes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Ski Bagyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyes
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Ionizeryes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Consoles in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Large Rear Center Consoleyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Storage Packageyes
Interior Package in Deviated Leatheryes
Interior Package in High Gloss Blackyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Speed Limit Indicatoryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Deletion of "turbo" Designation on Headrestsyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$160,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$160,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$160,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$160,000
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
19" Panamera S Wheelsyes
Air Outlet Grilles Paintedyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Deletion of "executive" Designation on D-Pillaryes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Deletion of Model Designation and "executive" Designation on D-Pillaryes
21" Sport Design Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinumyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyes
Air Outlet Grilles Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Rear Wiperyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
SportDesign Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$160,000
Length204.7 in.
Curb weight4630 lbs.
Gross weight5809 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
Maximum payload1179 lbs.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$160,000
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Gray, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Marsala, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$160,000
315/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$160,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$160,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
