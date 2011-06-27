  1. Home
Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe46 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1100 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower462 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Sweetgum Interior Packageyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Power Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Interior Package Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Smoking Packageyes
Paldao Interior Packageyes
USB Interface (Rear)yes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching and Seat Center in Deviated Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Ski Bagyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Comfort Accessyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyes
Central Tachometer in Luxor Beigeyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment w/Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Ionizeryes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Consoles in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Storage Packageyes
Interior Package in Deviated Leatheryes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Speed Limit Indicatoryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Ambient Lighting w/Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartmentyes
Seat Consoles in Leather (Front)yes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
19" Panamera S Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Window Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Supply Cable for Hardwired Installationyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
21" Sport Design Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socketyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyes
Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socketyes
7.2 kW Onboard Chargeryes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socketyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
SportDesign Packageyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Air Outlet Grilles Paintedyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Vehicle Cable (25 ft.)yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Deletion of Model Designation and "executive" Designation on D-Pillaryes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
SportDesign Package Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Silver Platinumyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyes
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
21" Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Universal Charger (AC)yes
Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss)yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Rear Wiperyes
Measurements
Length198.8 in.
Curb weight4784 lbs.
Gross weight5794 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Maximum payload1010 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Burgundy Red Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Ristretto Brown Metallic
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Gray, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Performance tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
295/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
