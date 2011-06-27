  1. Home
Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Panamera
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)497.7/663.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1340 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Paldao Interior Packagaeyes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Sweetgum Interior Packageyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Ambient Lightingyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Power Seats (14-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
USB Interface (Rear)yes
Night Vision Assistyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyes
Ski Bagyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Comfort Accessyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Packageyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment w/Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Ionizeryes
Personalized Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Storage Packageyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Speed Limit Indicatoryes
Ambient Lighting w/Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartmentyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
19" Panamera Wheelsyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
SportDesign Package Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Air Outlet Grilles Paintedyes
20" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Model Designation Paintedyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
21" Sport Design Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
LED-Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Window Trim in Silver (High-Gloss)yes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Rear Wiperyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
SportDesign Packageyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity46.0 cu.ft.
Length198.8 in.
Curb weight4001 lbs.
Gross weight5269 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Maximum payload1268 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Chalk
  • White
  • Black
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Agate Gray, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Performance tiresyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
295/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
