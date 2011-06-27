  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,100
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG51
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$96,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$96,100
EPA Combined MPGe51 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG51
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$96,100
Torque435 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower416 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$96,100
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$96,100
Premium Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$96,100
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$96,100
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$96,100
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,100
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyes
Bose Surround Systemyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interioryes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front and Rear)yes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front and Rear)yes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment in Leatheryes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Extended Interior Package in Deviated Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Rear 8-Way Adaptive Sports Seatsyes
Interior Lighting Packageyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Ski Bagyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Seat Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Auxiliary Cabin Conditioningyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Packageyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Gear Selector in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Standard Interioryes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front)yes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineoyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Door-Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum w/Deviated Interior Coloryes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Seat Stitchingyes
14-way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Package w/Interior Lighting Packageyes
Dashboard End Trim in Leatheryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front)yes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$96,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,100
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,100
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,100
19" Panamera Classic Wheelsyes
19" Panamera Turbo II Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Summer Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Surround Viewyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Air Intake Grills Paintedyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
18" Panamera Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
SportDesign Rear Fasciayes
Supply Cable for Hardwired Installationyes
20" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
19" Panamera Design II Wheelsyes
Vehicle Cable (25 ft.)yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Wheels Spacers, 5mm (Rear)yes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socketyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glassyes
Air Intake Grills Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Universal Charger (AC)yes
Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socketyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
7.2 kW Onboard Chargeryes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socketyes
20" Sport Classic Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$96,100
Maximum cargo capacity40.1 cu.ft.
Length197.4 in.
Curb weight4619 lbs.
Gross weight5688 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.8 in.
Maximum payload1069 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$96,100
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Chestnut Brown Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Agate Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Carrera Red, leather
  • Agate Gray/Cream, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$96,100
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$96,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$96,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
