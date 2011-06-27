  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$161,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/633.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower520 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$161,100
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Sport Chrono Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$161,100
585 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$161,100
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$161,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front and Rear)yes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front and Rear)yes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment in Leatheryes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Extended Interior Package in Deviated Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Interior Package in Black (High Gloss)yes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Gear Selector in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front)yes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineoyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Door-Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum w/Deviated Interior Coloryes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Seat Stitchingyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Package w/Interior Lighting Packageyes
Dashboard End Trim in Leatheryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front)yes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$161,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$161,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$161,100
19" Panamera Classic Wheelsyes
19" Panamera Turbo II Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Summer Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Surround Viewyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Air Intake Grills Paintedyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yes
SportDesign Rear Fasciayes
20" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
Wheels Spacers, 5mm (Rear)yes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
Air Intake Grills Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
20" Sport Classic Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Rear Wiperyes
Deletion of Executive Trim in Brilliant Silveryes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyes
Deletion of Executive Logo on D-Pillaryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Maximum cargo capacity44.1 cu.ft.
Length203.4 in.
Curb weight4564 lbs.
Gross weight5644 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.1 in.
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Chestnut Brown Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Agate Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Carrera Red, leather
  • Agate Gray/Cream, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$161,100
All season tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/40R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$161,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
