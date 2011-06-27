  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Used 2016 Porsche Panamera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Porsche Panamera S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Panamera
More about the 2016 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$93,200
See Panamera Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$93,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$93,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/569.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$93,200
Torque384 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$93,200
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$93,200
Premium Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$93,200
235 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$93,200
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$93,200
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$93,200
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyes
Bose Surround Systemyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front and Rear)yes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front and Rear)yes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment in Leatheryes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Interior Lighting Packageyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Ski Bagyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Seat Console Trim in Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Standard Interioryes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front)yes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineoyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
14-way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interioryes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
Extended Interior Package in Deviated Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Rear 8-Way Adaptive Sports Seatsyes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Packageyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Gear Selector in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Door-Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum w/Deviated Interior Coloryes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Seat Stitchingyes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Package w/Interior Lighting Packageyes
Dashboard End Trim in Leatheryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front)yes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$93,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$93,200
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$93,200
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$93,200
19" Panamera Classic Wheelsyes
19" Panamera Turbo II Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Summer Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Surround Viewyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Air Intake Grills Paintedyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
18" Panamera Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
SportDesign Rear Fasciayes
20" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
19" Panamera Design II Wheelsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
Wheels Spacers, 5mm (Rear)yes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glassyes
Air Intake Grills Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
20" Sport Classic Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Rear Wiperyes
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$93,200
Maximum cargo capacity44.6 cu.ft.
Length197.4 in.
Curb weight3990 lbs.
Gross weight5324 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.8 in.
Maximum payload1334 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$93,200
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Chestnut Brown Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Agate Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Carrera Red, leather
  • Agate Gray/Cream, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$93,200
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$93,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$93,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Panamera Inventory

Related Used 2016 Porsche Panamera S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles