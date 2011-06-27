  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche Panamera Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Panamera
Overview
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2221
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/590.8 mi.358.7/569.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG2221
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm384 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.0 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6200 rpm420 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.39.3 ft.
Valves2424
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
2 rear headrestsyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
cornering lightsnoyes
Packages
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Premium Packageyesyes
Sport Chrono Packageyesyes
Premium Package Plusyesyes
Sport Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
235 watts stereo outputyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
11 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
extended cabin heatingyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryesyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyesyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryesyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyesyes
Bose Surround Systemyesyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyesyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyes
Interior Package Paintedyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front and Rear)yesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front and Rear)yesyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryesyes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment in Leatheryesyes
Tineo Interior Packageyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyes
Interior Lighting Packageyesyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yesyes
Ski Bagyesyes
Soft Close Doorsyesyes
Seat Console Trim in Leatheryesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyesyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryesyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyesyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyesyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyesyes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Standard Interioryesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front)yesyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyesyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyesyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyesyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineoyesyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyesyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyes
Electronic Logbookyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyes
14-way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyesyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryesyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryesyes
Voice Controlyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yesyes
Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyesyes
Leather Key Pouchyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyesyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayesyes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyesyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interioryesyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyesyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyesyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yesyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyesyes
Extended Interior Package in Deviated Leatheryesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesyes
Rear 8-Way Adaptive Sports Seatsyesyes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryesyes
Wireless Internet Accessyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesyes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Packageyesyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyesyes
Gear Selector in Yachting Mahoganyyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyesyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryesyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyesyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyesyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum w/Deviated Interior Coloryesyes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Seat Stitchingyesyes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Package w/Interior Lighting Packageyesyes
Dashboard End Trim in Leatheryesyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayesyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyesyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyesyes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyesyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front)yesyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyesyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyesyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyesyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyes
Porsche Car Connectyesyes
Instrumentation
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.51.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
leatheryesyes
Rear Seats
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
19" Panamera Classic Wheelsyesyes
19" Panamera Turbo II Wheelsyesyes
18" Panamera S Wheelsyesno
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Coloryesyes
Summer Tires for 19" Wheelsyesyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Surround Viewyesyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yesyes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyesyes
Air Intake Grills Paintedyesyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yesyes
Sport Tailpipesyesyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyesyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheelsyesyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyesyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyesyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesno
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yesyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yesyes
SportDesign Rear Fasciayesyes
20" Sport Classic Wheelsyesyes
19" Panamera Design II Wheelsyesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyesyes
Wheels Spacers, 5mm (Rear)yesyes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelsyesyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyesyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayesyes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glassyesyes
Air Intake Grills Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yesyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyesyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyesyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyesyes
20" Sport Classic Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yesyes
Rear Wiperyesyes
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yesyes
Roof Transport Systemyesyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyesyes
18" Panamera Wheelsnoyes
Measurements
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Maximum cargo capacity44.6 cu.ft.44.6 cu.ft.
Length197.4 in.197.4 in.
Curb weight3902 lbs.3990 lbs.
Gross weight5247 lbs.5324 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height55.8 in.55.8 in.
Maximum payload1345 lbs.1334 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.115.0 in.
Width76.0 in.76.0 in.
Colors
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Chestnut Brown Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Agate Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Carrera Red, leather
  • Agate Gray/Cream, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
275/45R Z tiresyesyes
Suspension
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
$78,100
$78,100
$93,200
$93,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
