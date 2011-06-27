Used 2016 Porsche Panamera Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Panamera Hybrid
S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$112,384*
Total Cash Price
$72,486
Panamera Sedan
Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$97,094*
Total Cash Price
$62,624
Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$97,094*
Total Cash Price
$62,624
4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$84,097*
Total Cash Price
$54,241
Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$79,510*
Total Cash Price
$51,282
Edition 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$107,797*
Total Cash Price
$69,527
4 Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$109,326*
Total Cash Price
$70,513
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$76,452*
Total Cash Price
$49,310
4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$84,097*
Total Cash Price
$54,241
GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$102,446*
Total Cash Price
$66,075
Turbo S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$85,626*
Total Cash Price
$55,227
4S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$93,271*
Total Cash Price
$60,158
S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$95,565*
Total Cash Price
$61,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Hybrid S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,034
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|Maintenance
|$4,785
|$3,491
|$1,536
|$74
|$5,856
|$15,742
|Repairs
|$2,752
|$2,944
|$3,171
|$3,418
|$3,678
|$15,963
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,837
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,078
|Financing
|$3,898
|$3,136
|$2,320
|$1,452
|$525
|$11,331
|Depreciation
|$13,187
|$8,053
|$7,082
|$6,278
|$5,635
|$40,235
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,175
|$22,541
|$19,172
|$16,435
|$21,062
|$112,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,657
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,811
|$1,866
|$8,799
|Maintenance
|$4,134
|$3,016
|$1,327
|$64
|$5,060
|$13,600
|Repairs
|$2,377
|$2,544
|$2,739
|$2,953
|$3,178
|$13,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,315
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,523
|Financing
|$3,368
|$2,709
|$2,004
|$1,255
|$453
|$9,789
|Depreciation
|$11,393
|$6,957
|$6,119
|$5,424
|$4,868
|$34,761
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,661
|$19,474
|$16,563
|$14,199
|$18,197
|$97,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,657
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,811
|$1,866
|$8,799
|Maintenance
|$4,134
|$3,016
|$1,327
|$64
|$5,060
|$13,600
|Repairs
|$2,377
|$2,544
|$2,739
|$2,953
|$3,178
|$13,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,315
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,523
|Financing
|$3,368
|$2,709
|$2,004
|$1,255
|$453
|$9,789
|Depreciation
|$11,393
|$6,957
|$6,119
|$5,424
|$4,868
|$34,761
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,661
|$19,474
|$16,563
|$14,199
|$18,197
|$97,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,436
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$7,621
|Maintenance
|$3,581
|$2,613
|$1,150
|$55
|$4,382
|$11,780
|Repairs
|$2,059
|$2,203
|$2,373
|$2,558
|$2,752
|$11,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,871
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$3,051
|Financing
|$2,917
|$2,346
|$1,736
|$1,087
|$393
|$8,479
|Depreciation
|$9,868
|$6,026
|$5,300
|$4,698
|$4,216
|$30,108
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,825
|$16,867
|$14,346
|$12,298
|$15,761
|$84,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,357
|$1,398
|$1,439
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$7,205
|Maintenance
|$3,385
|$2,470
|$1,087
|$52
|$4,143
|$11,137
|Repairs
|$1,947
|$2,083
|$2,243
|$2,418
|$2,602
|$11,293
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,714
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,885
|Financing
|$2,758
|$2,218
|$1,641
|$1,028
|$371
|$8,016
|Depreciation
|$9,330
|$5,697
|$5,011
|$4,442
|$3,986
|$28,466
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,471
|$15,947
|$13,564
|$11,627
|$14,901
|$79,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan Edition 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,951
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,768
|Maintenance
|$4,590
|$3,349
|$1,473
|$71
|$5,617
|$15,100
|Repairs
|$2,640
|$2,824
|$3,041
|$3,278
|$3,528
|$15,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,680
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,911
|Financing
|$3,739
|$3,008
|$2,225
|$1,393
|$503
|$10,868
|Depreciation
|$12,649
|$7,724
|$6,793
|$6,022
|$5,405
|$38,593
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,821
|$21,621
|$18,389
|$15,764
|$20,202
|$107,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan 4 Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$1,979
|$2,039
|$2,101
|$9,907
|Maintenance
|$4,655
|$3,396
|$1,494
|$72
|$5,697
|$15,314
|Repairs
|$2,677
|$2,864
|$3,085
|$3,325
|$3,578
|$15,528
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,732
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,967
|Financing
|$3,792
|$3,050
|$2,257
|$1,413
|$511
|$11,022
|Depreciation
|$12,829
|$7,834
|$6,890
|$6,108
|$5,481
|$39,141
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,272
|$21,928
|$18,650
|$15,987
|$20,489
|$109,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,469
|$6,928
|Maintenance
|$3,255
|$2,375
|$1,045
|$50
|$3,984
|$10,709
|Repairs
|$1,872
|$2,003
|$2,157
|$2,325
|$2,502
|$10,859
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,610
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,774
|Financing
|$2,652
|$2,133
|$1,578
|$988
|$357
|$7,708
|Depreciation
|$8,971
|$5,478
|$4,818
|$4,271
|$3,833
|$27,371
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,568
|$15,334
|$13,042
|$11,180
|$14,328
|$76,452
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,436
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$7,621
|Maintenance
|$3,581
|$2,613
|$1,150
|$55
|$4,382
|$11,780
|Repairs
|$2,059
|$2,203
|$2,373
|$2,558
|$2,752
|$11,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,871
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$3,051
|Financing
|$2,917
|$2,346
|$1,736
|$1,087
|$393
|$8,479
|Depreciation
|$9,868
|$6,026
|$5,300
|$4,698
|$4,216
|$30,108
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,825
|$16,867
|$14,346
|$12,298
|$15,761
|$84,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,968
|$9,284
|Maintenance
|$4,362
|$3,183
|$1,400
|$67
|$5,339
|$14,350
|Repairs
|$2,508
|$2,684
|$2,890
|$3,116
|$3,353
|$14,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,497
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,717
|Financing
|$3,554
|$2,858
|$2,115
|$1,324
|$478
|$10,329
|Depreciation
|$12,021
|$7,341
|$6,456
|$5,723
|$5,136
|$36,677
|Fuel
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,870
|$13,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,241
|$20,548
|$17,476
|$14,981
|$19,200
|$102,446
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan Turbo S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,550
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,759
|Maintenance
|$3,646
|$2,660
|$1,170
|$56
|$4,462
|$11,994
|Repairs
|$2,097
|$2,243
|$2,416
|$2,604
|$2,802
|$12,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,923
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,107
|Financing
|$2,970
|$2,389
|$1,767
|$1,107
|$400
|$8,633
|Depreciation
|$10,048
|$6,135
|$5,396
|$4,784
|$4,293
|$30,656
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,276
|$17,174
|$14,607
|$12,522
|$16,047
|$85,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,688
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$8,452
|Maintenance
|$3,971
|$2,898
|$1,275
|$61
|$4,860
|$13,065
|Repairs
|$2,284
|$2,444
|$2,632
|$2,837
|$3,052
|$13,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,184
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,384
|Financing
|$3,235
|$2,602
|$1,925
|$1,205
|$436
|$9,404
|Depreciation
|$10,945
|$6,683
|$5,878
|$5,211
|$4,676
|$33,393
|Fuel
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$2,463
|$2,536
|$2,613
|$12,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,533
|$18,707
|$15,911
|$13,640
|$17,480
|$93,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Panamera Sedan S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,631
|$1,680
|$1,730
|$1,783
|$1,836
|$8,660
|Maintenance
|$4,069
|$2,969
|$1,306
|$63
|$4,980
|$13,386
|Repairs
|$2,340
|$2,504
|$2,696
|$2,906
|$3,128
|$13,574
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,263
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,468
|Financing
|$3,315
|$2,666
|$1,973
|$1,235
|$446
|$9,635
|Depreciation
|$11,214
|$6,848
|$6,023
|$5,339
|$4,791
|$34,214
|Fuel
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,524
|$2,599
|$2,678
|$12,629
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,210
|$19,168
|$16,303
|$13,975
|$17,910
|$95,565
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Panamera
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Porsche Panamera in Virginia is:not available
