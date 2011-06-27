  1. Home
Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.8/712.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque384 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Bose Surround Systemyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front and Rear)yes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front and Rear)yes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Ski Bagyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Console Trim in Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front)yes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineoyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryes
Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Electronic Logbookyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
14-way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interioryes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Extended Interior Package in Deviated Leatheryes
Rear 8-Way Adaptive Sports Seatsyes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Bumester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Packageyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Gear Selector in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Door-Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum w/Deviated Interior Coloryes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Seat Stitchingyes
Interior Lighting Package (Rear)yes
PCM Package Paintedyes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Package w/Interior Lighting Packageyes
Dashboard End Trim in Leatheryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front)yes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" Panamera Turbo II Wheelsyes
19" Panamera Classic Wheelsyes
18" Panamera S Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Summer Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Surround Viewyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Extended Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
20" Panamera Sport Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
20" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
SportDesign Rear Fasciayes
Extended Exterior Package in Blackyes
19" Panamera Design II Wheelsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
Wheels Spacers, 5mm (Rear)yes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glassyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
20" Sport Classic Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Rear Wiperyes
Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity44.6 cu.ft.
Length197.4 in.
Curb weight4123 lbs.
Gross weight5401 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.8 in.
Maximum payload1278 lbs.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Chestnut Brown Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Agate Gray/Cream, leather
  • Black/Carrera Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Gray, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Marsala Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
