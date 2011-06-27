Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive Features & Specs
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|448.8/686.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|Torque
|384 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|diversity antenna
|yes
|235 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|Extended Interior Package in Leather
|yes
|Yachting Mahogany Interior Package
|yes
|Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
|yes
|Dark Walnut Interior Package
|yes
|Bose Surround System
|yes
|Soft Ruffled Seat Centers w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Anthracite Birch Interior Package
|yes
|Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitching
|yes
|SportDesign Steering Wheel
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahogany
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Interior Package Painted
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front and Rear)
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather
|yes
|Gear Selector in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Tineo Interior Package
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)
|yes
|Extended Interior Package in Deviated Leather
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Bumester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|Armrests in Deviated Leather
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Air Vent Slats in Leather
|yes
|Wireless Internet Access
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment
|yes
|Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leather
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Natural Olive Interior Package
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|Gear Selector in Yachting Mahogany
|yes
|Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Gear Selector in Alcantara
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front)
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Natural Leather Interior
|yes
|Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package
|yes
|Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineo
|yes
|Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|yes
|Rear-View Mirror in Leather
|yes
|Two-Tone Leather Interior
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leather
|yes
|PCM Display Surround in Leather
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)
|yes
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Yachting Mahogany
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum w/Deviated Interior Color
|yes
|Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Seat Stitching
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|yes
|Telephone Module w/Cordless Handset
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|PCM Package Painted
|yes
|LED Extended Interior Lighting Package w/Interior Lighting Package
|yes
|Dashboard End Trim in Leather
|yes
|SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package
|yes
|Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Stitching
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front)
|yes
|Seat Centers in Deviated Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver Grey
|yes
|Retractable Luggage Compartment Cover
|yes
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birch
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|Voice Control
|yes
|Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seats
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Red
|yes
|Leather Key Pouch
|yes
|Porsche Car Connect
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|19" Panamera Turbo II Wheels
|yes
|19" Panamera Classic Wheels
|yes
|20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Color
|yes
|Summer Tires for 19" Wheels
|yes
|ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Surround View
|yes
|Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)
|yes
|20" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|yes
|LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes
|yes
|Tinted LED Taillights
|yes
|Extended Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|20" Panamera Sport Wheels
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes in Black
|yes
|All-Season Tires for 20" Wheels
|yes
|20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
|yes
|20" Sport Classic Wheels
|yes
|SportDesign Rear Fascia
|yes
|Extended Exterior Package in Black
|yes
|Porsche Entry and Drive
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Wheels Spacers, 5mm (Rear)
|yes
|20" 911 Turbo II Wheels
|yes
|Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish
|yes
|ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camera
|yes
|Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|19" Panamera Turbo Wheels
|yes
|20" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|yes
|20" Sport Classic Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Rear Wiper
|yes
|Air Outlet Grills Painted
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|Maximum cargo capacity
|44.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|203.4 in.
|Curb weight
|4409 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5478 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|1069 lbs.
|Wheel base
|120.9 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|All season tires
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Panamera
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$125,600
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
