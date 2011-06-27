  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Panamera
  4. Used 2015 Porsche Panamera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Panamera
More about the 2015 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$161,100
See Panamera Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$161,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/633.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower520 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$161,100
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Sport Chrono Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$161,100
585 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$161,100
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$161,100
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front and Rear)yes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front and Rear)yes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Extended Interior Package in Deviated Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Bumester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Armrests in Deviated Leatheryes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Interior Package in Black (High Gloss)yes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Gear Selector in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front)yes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineoyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryes
Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Electronic Logbookyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Door-Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum w/Deviated Interior Coloryes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Seat Stitchingyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
PCM Package Paintedyes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Package w/Interior Lighting Packageyes
Dashboard End Trim in Leatheryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Leather Interior Package w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front)yes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$161,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$161,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$161,100
19" Panamera Turbo II Wheelsyes
19" Panamera Classic Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Surround Viewyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Rear Spoiler in Blackyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Extended Exterior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
20" Panamera Sport Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yes
20" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
SportDesign Rear Fasciayes
Extended Exterior Package in Blackyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
Wheels Spacers, 5mm (Rear)yes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
20" Sport Classic Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Rear Wiperyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Maximum cargo capacity44.1 cu.ft.
Length203.4 in.
Curb weight4564 lbs.
Gross weight5644 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Exterior Colors
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Chestnut Brown Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Agate Gray/Cream, leather
  • Black/Carrera Red, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$161,100
All season tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$161,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Panamera Inventory

Related Used 2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles