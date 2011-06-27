  1. Home
Used 2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$161,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$161,100
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$161,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/633.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower520 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$161,100
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$161,100
diversity antennayes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$161,100
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Dashboard Finisher Trim in Leatheryes
Online Servicesyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front and Rear)yes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Key Case in Leatheryes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front and Rear)yes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum, Exclusiveyes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Additional Charging Cradle for Cordless Handset (Rear)yes
Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Bumester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Wireless Internet Accessyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Interior Package in Black (High Gloss)yes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combinationyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front)yes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Package in Natural Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineoyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Seat Headrestsyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Door Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Electronic Logbookyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Whiteyes
Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seats (Front and Rear)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Chrono Clock in Luxor Beigeyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Footrest in Brushed Aluminumyes
LED Interior Packageyes
PCM Package Paintedyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Walnutyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front)yes
Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Seat Headrestsyes
Voice Controlyes
Porsche Car Connectyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$161,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$161,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$161,100
19" Panamera Turbo II Wheelsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Surround Viewyes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Finishyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Full-Color Porsche Crestyes
5mm Wheel Spacers on Rear Axleyes
All-Season Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheelsyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Alloy Wheelsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Camerayes
Rear Wiperyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Blackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Maximum cargo capacity44.1 cu.ft.
Length203.4 in.
Curb weight4564 lbs.
Gross weight5644 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height56.1 in.
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Chestnut Brown Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Gray, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Agate Gray/Cream, leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Cognac/Cedar, premium leather
  • Marsala Red, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Black/Carrera Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$161,100
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$161,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$161,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
