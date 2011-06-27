Used 2014 Porsche Panamera 4 Features & Specs
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|379.8/569.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|Premium Package
|yes
|Bose Audio Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|diversity antenna
|yes
|235 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|Extended Interior Package in Leather
|yes
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|Yachting Mahogany Interior Package
|yes
|Dashboard Finisher Trim in Leather
|yes
|Online Services
|yes
|Anthracite Birch Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Ventilation Front and Rear Seats
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahogany
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front and Rear)
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|Walnut Interior Package
|yes
|Key Case in Leather
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Rear View Mirror in Leather
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum, Exclusive
|yes
|Tineo Interior Package
|yes
|Additional Charging Cradle for Cordless Handset (Rear)
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Rear 8-Way Adaptive Sports Seats
|yes
|Soft Ruffled Seat Centers for Full Leather Interior
|yes
|Seat Ventilation Front Seats
|yes
|Heated Front and Rear Seats
|yes
|Ski Bag
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|Bumester Audio Package
|yes
|Wireless Internet Access
|yes
|Interior Package Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Air Vent Slats in Leather
|yes
|SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leather
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|LED Extended Interior Lighting Package
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted
|yes
|Leather Interior Package
|yes
|Natural Olive Interior Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock in Guards Red
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combination
|yes
|HD Radio Receiver
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest (Front)
|yes
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Rear Compartment
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Alcantara
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Leather Interior Package in Natural Leather
|yes
|Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package
|yes
|Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineo
|yes
|Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Seat Headrests
|yes
|Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leather
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Retractable Luggage Compartment Roller Cover
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)
|yes
|Door Sill Guards in Yachting Mahogany
|yes
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiver
|yes
|PCM Package in Leather
|yes
|Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock in White
|yes
|Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seats (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock in Luxor Beige
|yes
|14-way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|yes
|Seat Console Trim in Leather (Front)
|yes
|Interior Lighting Package (Rear)
|yes
|Telephone Module w/Cordless Handset
|yes
|Footrest in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|LED Interior Package
|yes
|PCM Package Painted
|yes
|Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Walnut
|yes
|SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo (Front)
|yes
|Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver Grey
|yes
|Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birch
|yes
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Seat Headrests
|yes
|Voice Control
|yes
|Rooflining in Alcantara
|yes
|Porsche Car Connect
|yes
|Soft Ruffled Seat Centers for Standard Seats
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|51.9 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|leather
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|19" Panamera Turbo II Wheels
|yes
|20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Color
|yes
|18" Panamera S Wheels
|yes
|ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Surround View
|yes
|Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Finish
|yes
|Exterior Package in High-Gloss Black
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Full-Color Porsche Crest
|yes
|5mm Wheel Spacers on Rear Axle
|yes
|20" Panamera Sport Wheels
|yes
|LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
|yes
|20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Black
|yes
|Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|19" Panamera Design II Wheels
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|20" 911 Turbo II Wheels
|yes
|Thermal and Noise Insulated Glass
|yes
|19" Panamera Turbo Wheels
|yes
|All-Season Tires for 20" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|SportDesign Side Skirts
|yes
|20" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|yes
|ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Camera
|yes
|Rear Wiper
|yes
|Standard Tires for 19" Alloy Rims
|yes
|Roof Transport System
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|Front track
|65.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|44.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4012 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5335 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|Maximum payload
|1323 lbs.
|Length
|197.4 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Height
|55.8 in.
|Wheel base
|115.0 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|Rear track
|65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|275/45R Z tires
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$82,800
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
