Used 2013 Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Panamera
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)475.2/712.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
585 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Adaptive Sport Seats w/Comfort Memory Packageyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Dashboard Finisher Trim in Leatheryes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Ventilation Front and Rear Seatsyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Anthracite Birchwood Interior Packageyes
Armrest on Front Center Console w/Porsche Crestyes
Outer Door Entry Guards in Aluminumyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch in Whiteyes
Key Case in Leatheryes
Walnut Interior Packageyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Behind Rear Compartmentyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Guards Red Instrument Dialsyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Steering Rim in Alcantarayes
Front and Rear Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyes
Rear 8-Way Comfort Seats w/Large Center Consoleyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Ventilation Front Seatsyes
Bumester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Ski Bagyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Packageyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combinationyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineoyes
Rear 8-Way Comfort Seatsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Armrest on Front and Rear Center Console w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Armrest Front and Rear w/Logoyes
PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Refrigerating Compartment in the Rearyes
Leather Interior Package in Natural Leatheryes
Armrest on Front Center Console w/Panamera/Panamera 4 Logoyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Additional Charging Cradle for Cordless Handset in the Rearyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Walnutyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch in Guards Redyes
Front Seat Console in Leatheryes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Roller Coveryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Door Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
Electronic Logbookyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Footrest in Aluminumyes
Rear 8-Way Comfort Seats w/Adaptive Sports Seatsyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Extended Leather Interior Package in Interior Coloryes
PCM Package Paintedyes
Large Center Console in the Rear Compartmentyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Luxor Beige Instrument Dialsyes
Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum Exclusiveyes
Voice Controlyes
Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartmentyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Car Key Paintedyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Lower Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
All-Season Tires for 19" Alloy Wheels w/Reduced Rolling Resistanceyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelsyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
Sport Tailpipesyes
SportDesign Side Skirts Paintedyes
Air Intake Grilles in High-Gloss Blackyes
5mm Wheel Spacers on Rear Axleyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheelsyes
Thermal and Noise Insulated Glassyes
Wheel Center Set w/Full-Color Porsche Crestyes
19" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Alloy Wheelsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Rear Wiperyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Blackyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Front track65.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Gross weight5379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Maximum payload1334 lbs.
Length195.6 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base114.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Basalt Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Gray, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Marsala Red, leather
  • Black/Platinum Gray, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Cognac/Cedar, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Agate Gray/Cream, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
