Used 2013 Porsche Panamera S Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$96,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/630.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Torque428 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$96,150
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
Bose Audio Packageyes
Comfort Package Plusyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$96,150
diversity antennayes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$96,150
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Adaptive Sport Seats w/Comfort Memory Packageyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Dashboard Finisher Trim in Leatheryes
Bose Surround Systemyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Ventilation Front and Rear Seatsyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Anthracite Birchwood Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Seat Head Restraintsyes
Armrest on Front Center Console w/Porsche Crestyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Outer Door Entry Guards in Aluminumyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch in Whiteyes
Key Case in Leatheryes
Walnut Interior Packageyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Behind Rear Compartmentyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Seat Head Restraintsyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Steering Rim in Alcantarayes
14-way Power Seats with Memory Packageyes
Front and Rear Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyes
Rear 8-Way Comfort Seats w/Large Center Consoleyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers for Full Leather Interioryes
Seat Ventilation Front Seatsyes
Heated Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ski Bagyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Packageyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combinationyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineoyes
Rear 8-Way Comfort Seatsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Armrest on Front and Rear Center Console w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Armrest Front and Rear w/Logoyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers for Standard Leather Interioryes
PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Leather Interior Package in Natural Leatheryes
Armrest on Front Center Console w/Panamera/Panamera 4 Logoyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Additional Charging Cradle for Cordless Handset in the Rearyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Walnutyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch in Guards Redyes
Front Seat Console in Leatheryes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Door Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
Electronic Logbookyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Footrest in Aluminumyes
Rear 8-Way Comfort Seats w/Adaptive Sports Seatsyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Aluminumyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Extended Leather Interior Package in Interior Coloryes
Multi-Function Steering Wheel Rim Finished in Alcantarayes
PCM Package Paintedyes
Large Center Console in the Rear Compartmentyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum Exclusiveyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Voice Controlyes
Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartmentyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Car Key Paintedyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$96,150
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,150
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
Exterior Package in High-Gloss Blackyes
Air Intake Grills Paintedyes
18" Panamera Alloy Wheelsyes
SportDesign Side Skirts Paintedyes
5mm Wheel Spacers on Rear Axleyes
Exterior Side View Mirror Lower Trim Paintedyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheelsyes
19" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Blackyes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Lower Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
All-Season Tires for 19" Alloy Wheels w/Reduced Rolling Resistanceyes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelsyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
Rear Diffuser Paintedyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Paintedyes
Thermal and Noise Insulated Glassyes
Wheel Center Set w/Full-Color Porsche Crestyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Alloy Wheelsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Standard Tires for 19" Alloy Rimsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Front track65.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity40.7 cu.ft.
Length195.7 in.
Curb weight4365 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height55.8 in.
Maximum payload1113 lbs.
Wheel base114.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Luxor Beige Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Gray, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Marsala Red, leather
  • Black/Platinum Gray, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Cognac/Cedar, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Agate Gray/Cream, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$96,150
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$96,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
