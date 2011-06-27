  1. Home
Used 2013 Porsche Panamera GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$111,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$111,000
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$111,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.4/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$111,000
Torque384 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower430 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$111,000
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$111,000
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
Bose Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$111,000
diversity antennayes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$111,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$111,000
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$111,000
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Dashboard Finisher Trim in Leatheryes
Bose Surround Systemyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Ventilation Front and Rear Seatsyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Anthracite Birchwood Interior Packageyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Seat Head Restraintsyes
Armrest on Front Center Console w/Porsche Crestyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch in Whiteyes
Key Case in Leatheryes
Walnut Interior Packageyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Behind Rear Compartmentyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Guards Red Instrument Dialsyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Seat Head Restraintsyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Steering Rim in Alcantarayes
14-way Power Seats with Memory Packageyes
Front and Rear Seat Console Trim in Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyes
Rear 8-Way Comfort Seats w/Large Center Consoleyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers for Full Leather Interioryes
Seat Ventilation Front Seatsyes
Bumester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ski Bagyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Packageyes
GTS Interior Package - GT Silveryes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combinationyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Tineoyes
Rear 8-Way Comfort Seatsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Armrest on Front and Rear Center Console w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Armrest Front and Rear w/Logoyes
PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Refrigerating Compartment in the Rearyes
PDK Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Package in Natural Leatheryes
Extended leather Interior Package in Deviated Coloryes
Armrest on Front Center Console w/Panamera/Panamera 4 Logoyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Additional Charging Cradle for Cordless Handset in the Rearyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Walnutyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dial Sport Chrono Stopwatch in Guards Redyes
Front Seat Console in Leatheryes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Roller Coveryes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Door Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Brush Aluminumyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Footrest in Aluminumyes
Rear 8-Way Comfort Seats w/Adaptive Sports Seatsyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Extended Leather Interior Package in Interior Coloryes
Multi-Function Steering Wheel Rim Finished in Alcantarayes
PCM Package Paintedyes
Large Center Console in the Rear Compartmentyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
GTS Interior Package - Carmine Redyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Luxor Beige Instrument Dialsyes
Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Voice Controlyes
Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartmentyes
Car Key Paintedyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$111,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$111,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$111,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$111,000
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
SportDesign Side Skirts Paintedyes
Air Intake Grilles in High-Gloss Blackyes
Exterior Side View Mirror Lower Trim Paintedyes
Standard Side Skirts Paintedyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Blackyes
Panamera GTS Model Designation on Door Exterioryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Lower Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
All-Season Tires for 19" Alloy Wheels w/Reduced Rolling Resistanceyes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelsyes
ParkAssist Front and Rear w/Reversing Camerayes
Rear Diffuser Paintedyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Paintedyes
Thermal and Noise Insulated Glassyes
Wheel Center Set w/Full-Color Porsche Crestyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Alloy Wheelsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Rear Wiperyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Standard Tires for 19" Alloy Rimsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$111,000
Front track65.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.6 cu.ft.
Length195.6 in.
Curb weight4232 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height55.4 in.
Maximum payload1235 lbs.
Wheel base114.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$111,000
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Luxor Beige Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Gray, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Marsala Red, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/GT Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Carmine Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Marsala Red, leather
  • Black/Platinum Gray, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Cognac/Cedar, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
  • Black/Cream, leather
  • Agate Gray/Cream, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Platinum Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Yachting Blue, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$111,000
All season tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$111,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$111,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
