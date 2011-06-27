  1. Home
Used 2012 Porsche Panamera 4S Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Panamera
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
brake hill holderyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.4/633.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
"25 years Porsche Exclusive" Packageyes
Leather Interior Package in Natural Leatheryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Anthracite Birchwood Interior Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
LED Extended Interior Lighting Packageyes
Bose Audio Packageyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combinationyes
Burr Walnut Interior Packageyes
Mahogany Yachting Interior Packageyes
Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartmentyes
SportDesign Packageyes
Tineo Interior Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Adaptive Sport Seats w/Comfort Memory Packageyes
Seat Console Trim in Leather Frontyes
Dashboard Finisher Trim in Leatheryes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Burr Walnutyes
Seat Belts In Silver-Greyyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Personalized Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Outer Door Entry Guards in Aluminumyes
Key Case in Leatheryes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Behind Rear Compartmentyes
Instrument Dials Carrara Whiteyes
Seat Ventilation Front and Rearyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiberyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
14-way Power Seats with Memory Packageyes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyes
Rear 8-way Comfort Seats w/Adaptive Sports Seatsyes
Outer Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Ski Bagyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Heated Seats Front and Rearyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchwoodyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Armrest On Front and Rear Center Console w/Porsche Crestyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel Rim Finished in Alcantarayes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Seat Belts In Guards Redyes
Gear Selector in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Seat Console Trim in Leather, Front and Rear w/Rear Power Seatsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Carbon Fiberyes
Center Console Armrest Front and Rear w/Logoyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers for Standard Leather Interioryes
PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Refrigerating Compartment in the Rearyes
Rear 8-way Comfort Seats w/Large Center Consoleyes
Additional Handset Charging Cradle in the Large Rear Center Consoleyes
Instrument Dials Luxor Beigeyes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiberyes
Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leatheryes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Headrestsyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE)yes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Aluminumyes
Door Sill Guards in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Voice Control Systemyes
Large Center Console in Rear Compartmentyes
Instrument Dials In Guards Redyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Headrestsyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Armrest On Center Console w/Model Designation Logoyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Tineoyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Multi-Function Steering Wheel Rim Finished in Alcantarayes
PDK Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Rear 8-way Comfort Seatsyes
PCM Package Paintedyes
Electric Roll-Up Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
PDK Gear Selector In Aluminumyes
Seat Ventilation Frontyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbon Fiber w/Personalized Logoyes
Thermally And Noise Insulated Glassyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Burmester High-End Surround-Sound Systemyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Packageyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/HD Radio Receiveryes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Inner Door-Sills Guards in Leatheryes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Car Key Paintedyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Porsche Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Side Skirts Paintedyes
18" Panamera S Wheelsyes
Exterior Package in High-Gloss Blackyes
Air Intake Grills Paintedyes
Sport Tailpipesyes
18" Panamera Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Exterior Side View Mirror Lower Trim Paintedyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelyes
20" 911 Turbo II Wheelyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheel in Blackyes
19" Panamera Design Wheelyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
All-Season Low Rolling Resistance 19" Tiresyes
Air Intake Grills Painted in High-Gloss Blackyes
Rear Diffuser Paintedyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Paintedyes
Delete Model Designationyes
20" Panamera Sport Wheel in Exterior Coloryes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Crestyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelsyes
Porsche Logo Paintedyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
5mm Rear Wheel Spacersyes
Rear Wiperyes
Standard Tires for 19" Alloy Rimsyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyes
Measurements
Front track65.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4101 lbs.
Gross weight5379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length195.6 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base114.9 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Black
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Luxor Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Marsala Red Full Leather, leather
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Luxor Beige Full Leather, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Marsala Red/Cream, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
